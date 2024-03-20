MoneyGram Celebrates Top Workplaces USA Award for Third Consecutive Year

"We're thrilled to again receive this distinguished recognition, which is especially important this year as we have undergone so much change at MoneyGram," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "Now over 55% digitized and a private company with even more opportunities for growth, it's incredible to know that our people feel appreciated and empowered and remain aligned with our company mission, strategy and trajectory."

As the leading employer recognition program in the United States, Top Workplaces determines winners by distributing anonymous surveys to millions of employees across organizations throughout the country. The surveys measure various culture drivers critical to an organization's success, including alignment with company strategy, confidence in the company trajectory and opportunities for personal career growth and development.

"Since joining MoneyGram in December, I have had the pleasure of meeting our employees from all around the world, and I've never been anywhere that is so naturally and authentically inclusive," said Jillian Slagter, MoneyGram Chief People Officer. "We have a strong foundation and even stronger people, and we'll continue to champion their voices and encourage them to share areas of strength and opportunity to make MoneyGram even better."

This honor in the Company's headquarters country comes as MoneyGram continues to invest in its diverse, global workforce of over 2,000 people across more than 30 countries. Last year, MoneyGram was awarded a Friendly Workplace in Poland and Best Places to Work in the Middle East. MoneyGram was also recognized as a Top Workplace in DFW by The Dallas Morning News for the third year in a row.

Holmes concluded: "To the entire team at MoneyGram, thank you. I continue to be amazed by you and your commitment to make a positive impact in the global communities we serve."

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company enabling consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its innovative cross-border platform, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers globally the ability to send money home for family and friends to pick up in cash or receive directly to a bank account, mobile wallet or card. The Company is a pioneer in the use of blockchain technology at scale and also enables consumers to buy, sell and hold digital currencies on its industry-leading app. With one of the world's most extensive and dynamic cash distribution networks, MoneyGram has become the single largest on and off-ramp provider for digital currencies in the world. The MoneyGram team spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across over 30 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for three consecutive years. By the numbers, MoneyGram serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories each year, processing more than $200 billion USD annually. Relentlessly digital-first and customer-centric, the Company's digital transactions now account for over 50% of its money transfer business.

Top Workplaces is a nationwide employer recognition program, powered by Energage, that seeks to identify and recognize organizations with a people-first culture. Top Workplaces are defined based on compensation, benefits, work-life balance, coaching, and prospects. With regional and national programs, as well as cultural excellence and industry awards, the Top Workplaces program honors organizations that ensure a workplace where employees can grow.

