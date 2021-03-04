MoneyGram Advances Mobile Wallet Capabilities with Five-Year Extension to Ooredoo Qatar Partnership

"We're excited to extend our partnership with Ooredoo Qatar for another five years as we continue to build upon the strong momentum in our digital transformation," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "As our first fully digital partner back in 2012, Ooredoo has been a driving force in our shift to digital in the Middle Eastern market, and we look forward to seeing our partnership continue to flourish in the years to come."

Ooredoo was recently awarded "MoneyGram Global Agent of the Year" due to the explosive triple digit year-over-year transaction growth it experienced in 2020 as well as its collaborative strategy to further improve customer experience. As consumer demand for account deposit services and digital options continues to increase, MoneyGram and Ooredoo Qatar are giving consumers the opportunity to send and receive money from the comfort of their own homes, which has been especially important in the last year.

"With Qatar being one of the largest outbound international remittance markets, our strategic partnership with MoneyGram continues to help connect friends and family around the world through fast, convenient and affordable money transfer services," said Fatima Sultan Al Kuwari, Chief Consumer Officer at Ooredoo Qatar. "The length of the new contract term is a testament to the strength and ongoing success of this partnership, and we are excited about what this means for the future of digital remittances in the Middle East."

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with 90 now digitally enabled.

MoneyGram leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve millions of people each year through both its walk-in business and its direct-to-consumer digital business.

With a strong culture of innovation and a relentless focus on utilizing technology to deliver the world's best customer experience, MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments.

For more information, please visit MoneyGram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar's leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people's lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

