MoneyGram and Canada Post Introduce a New Digital Money Transfer Service

New service offers additional money transfer option and added convenience for customers

DALLAS, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) a global provider of innovative money transfer services, has announced a new digital money transfer service with Canada Post, enabling money transfer consumers to start a transaction online and conveniently complete it at select Canada Post locations.

To initiate a transaction, consumers simply visit moneygram.ca, create a profile, start a transaction and choose the 'Cash at a Location' option. From there, users visit one of Canada Post's more than 5,200 locations that offer MoneyGram services to complete their transaction. For added convenience and security, consumers can use the provided barcode, which contains their transaction details.

"We are constantly exploring how to make money transactions simpler and more convenient to meet the expectations of our consumers," said Grant Lines, MoneyGram chief revenue officer. "Working with Canada Post, we are able to provide more choices for consumers to send money how they want and when they want, across our reliable and secure network."

"We are excited to be the exclusive partner for MoneyGram on this new initiative," added John Reis, Canada Post general manager, retail. "Our money transfer operation is rooted in the belief that the ability to reliably send money should be as inclusive as possible. And now, along with MoneyGram, we are able to add to our digital portfolio of money transfer services, in the most convenient way possible for our customers."

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to safely, affordably, and conveniently send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers.

For more information, please visit moneygram.com.

About Canada Post

Canada Post is the country's No. 1 parcel company, delivering nearly two of every three parcels that Canadian consumers order online. It reaches 16.2 million addresses, operates the country's largest retail network, and offers affordable and reliable service with convenient pickup and return options for online shoppers. Together, Canada Post, Purolator Holdings Ltd. and SCI Group Inc. offer market-leading end-to-end solutions for e-commerce shippers by leveraging the assets and expertise of the Canada Post Group of Companies.

