MoneyGram and Wing to Launch a New Mobile Wallet Service in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), one of the world's largest money transfer companies, announced today that it is partnering with Wing (Cambodia) Limited Specialised Bank, Cambodia's leading mobile banking service provider, to offer a new service that will allow customers to receive funds directly into their mobile wallets.

"With 80 percent of our online transactions being made on a mobile device, we are looking to provide even more options for our customers using our digital platforms," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram president and CEO. "Wing is at the forefront of mobile money and electronic payments, and this mobile wallet tool will serve as a valuable asset for the under-banked in Cambodia, allowing consumers to conveniently and reliably send money across digital boundaries from anywhere."

Under this partnership, MoneyGram customers can remit and receive money conveniently via Wing Money mobile app. Customers also have the option to cash out using any of 7,000 WING cash Xpress outlets in Cambodia.

"It's our commitment to provide every Cambodian with convenient access to mobile financial services relevant to, and for the improvement of, their daily lives," said Manu Rajan, Chief Executive Officer of Wing. "Our partnership with MoneyGram has allowed us to increase our global presence and keep friends and family from around the world connected. MoneyGram is an innovative company and their omnichannel strategy helps give these customers more choice. This new service is just one more example of how we never stop working to provide the people of Cambodia with the best products and services possible."

According to the National Bank of Cambodia, funds sent back into the country from Cambodian migrant workers totalled $1.4 billion in 2018. That number is expected to rise as money sent home from Cambodians working abroad provides an important source of income for families looking to pay their daily expenses, make investments and repay loans.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to affordably, reliably and conveniently send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers.

For more information, please visit moneygram.com.

About Wing (Cambodia) Limited Specialised Bank

Wing (Cambodia) Limited Specialised Bank is Cambodia's leading mobile banking service provider. Launched in 2009, Wing is committed to providing financial inclusion to the unbanked and under-banked allowing every Cambodian access to services including local money transfers, bill payments and phone top-ups, online shopping and QR payment, as well as instant international money transfer from more than 200 countries.

Wing remains at the forefront of the mobile money and electronic payment services market in Cambodia with 100% district coverage via a nationwide network of over 7,000 Wing Cash Xpress outlets. It has partnerships with more than 25,000 merchants and global industry leaders including Mastercard and WorldRemit. In addition, small and medium enterprises, as well as larger companies, are able to use Wing's payroll and disbursement services, helping to further develop its payment ecosystem.

For more information, please visit wingmoney.com.

Media Contact:

MoneyGram International, Inc. Wing (Cambodia) Limited Specialised Bank Noelle Whittington Soratha CHAN media@moneygram.com Marketing@wingmoney.com 214-979-1402 012 726 117

SOURCE MoneyGram

Related Links

www.moneygram.com

