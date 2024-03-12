MoneyGram Announces Appointment of Cory Feinberg and Bahar Dave Sahajwalla to Executive Leadership Team

"We are thrilled to welcome Cory and Bahar to our Executive Leadership Team at MoneyGram," said Holmes. "They are proven leaders who have long been integral parts of our business and forward-looking strategy. Both possess a growth-oriented mindset and will play a key role in fulfilling our purpose and advancing our vision for the future of MoneyGram. We are incredibly fortunate to have their talents and experience leading our legal, government and regulatory affairs teams."

Cory Feinberg, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

A seasoned financial services attorney, Feinberg has been with MoneyGram since 2015, starting as Global Head of Litigation and Investigations and most recently serving as Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary.

"Having worked at MoneyGram for nearly a decade, I've seen its evolution firsthand and can confidently say that it's an exciting time to be at the company," said Feinberg. "We're at a pivotal moment in our journey, and I'm thrilled to lead such a talented legal team as we work alongside leadership to continue to drive the business forward."

Feinberg has worked in-house at leading organizations since 2005. Prior to joining MoneyGram, he was with Bank of America and its affiliated companies, and he began his career in private practice as a litigator. Feinberg holds a J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law and a B.A. with Honors from the University of Kansas.

Bahar Dave Sahajwalla, Chief Regulatory and Public Affairs Officer

Sahajwalla joined MoneyGram in 2017 and most recently served as Head of External Relations and Government Affairs. Over the years, she has been responsible for several teams within the organization including regulatory strategy, global exam readiness, privacy, social impact and more.

"I'm proud to be part of a remarkable group of leaders," said Sahajwalla. "I strongly believe in the profound impact MoneyGram has in providing essential financial services for consumers globally. The landscape of payments is rapidly evolving, and I'm excited to be part of an organization that is at the forefront of that change."

Prior to joining MoneyGram, Sahajwalla worked at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in the International Division, where she advised companies on global public policy and regulatory issues to advance their business opportunities around the world. Highly regarded in the industry, Sahajwalla was recently named one of The Hill's top lobbyists. Sahajwalla holds a B.S.F.S. in International Politics from Georgetown University and a J.D. from American University.

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company enabling consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its innovative cross-border platform, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers globally the ability to send money home for family and friends to pick up in cash or receive directly to a bank account, mobile wallet or card. The Company is a pioneer in the use of blockchain technology at scale and also enables consumers to buy, sell and hold digital currencies on its industry-leading app. With one of the world's most extensive and dynamic cash distribution networks, MoneyGram has become the single largest on and off-ramp provider for digital currencies in the world. The MoneyGram team spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years. By the numbers, MoneyGram serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories each year, processing more than $200 billion USD annually. Relentlessly digital-first and customer-centric, the Company's digital transactions now account for over 50% of its money transfer business.

