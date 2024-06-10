MoneyGram Announces Gary W. Ferrera as Chief Financial Officer

Ferrera will lead all aspects of finance, accounting, tax and treasury, in support of the continued growth and digitization of the business

DALLAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or the "Company"), a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, today announced the appointment of Gary W. Ferrera as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). In this role, Ferrera will lead all aspects of finance, accounting, tax and treasury, in support of the continued growth and digitization of the business. He will report directly to Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO, and will serve on the Executive Leadership Team. His appointment is effective today, June 10, 2024.

"We are very excited to welcome Gary to the MoneyGram team," said Holmes. "An accomplished CFO with global experience across several sectors, Gary's dynamic leadership style and ability to adapt quickly will drive innovative business and financial decisions. We look forward to working with Gary to advance our strategic roadmap and long-term growth."

Ferrera is a seasoned executive with extensive international financial expertise, including nearly two decades as a CFO, primarily with publicly traded companies. Bringing a wealth of knowledge from his experience in the fintech and technology sectors, Ferrera most recently served as CFO of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. Prior to that role, he served as CFO of both Skillsoft and Cardtronics.

"I am thrilled to join a leader in the international movement of money, especially amid such an exciting chapter of growth and transformation for MoneyGram," said Ferrera. "I look forward to working with the MoneyGram team as we continue to take bold, strategic action to achieve our goals."

Ferrera succeeds Larry Angelilli, who recently announced his retirement. Holmes concluded, "We thank Larry for his immense contributions to MoneyGram during his tenure of more than 12 years with the company. He has been an incredible partner and leaves a great legacy through the team and foundation he's built here at MoneyGram. We wish him all the best in his retirement."

