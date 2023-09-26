Debuting in Q1 2024, the wallet will enable consumers to leverage stablecoin technology to seamlessly move from fiat to digital currency, to fiat again — all with the same global brand they trust

MoneyGram Chief Executive Officer, Alex Holmes, today shared the Company's plans to launch the wallet on stage at the Stellar Development Foundation annual Meridian conference

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or the "Company"), a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, today announced plans to launch its own non-custodial digital wallet on stage at the Stellar Development Foundation ("SDF") annual Meridian conference. The wallet, which will officially debut in Q1 2024, will enable consumers around the world to leverage stablecoin technology to seamlessly move from fiat to digital currency, to fiat again — all with the same global brand they trust.

MoneyGram Announces Plans to Launch Non-Custodial Digital Wallet

Introducing the MoneyGram Non-Custodial Digital Wallet

The Company's non-custodial digital wallet will redefine cross-border payments and enable MoneyGram customers to send and receive money in new and exciting ways.

Once launched, wallet users will be able to visit any participating MoneyGram location to cash-out their digital assets to increase the utility of their holdings. Users will also be able to seamlessly send digital assets to other users in the wallet. Importantly, and unique to the industry, MoneyGram will apply its best-in-class global compliance screening capabilities to all wallet users.

"Our vision to connect the world's communities, by empowering our customers through innovative financial solutions, takes another step forward today. Through the services we provide in partnership with SDF, MoneyGram has made strides to create equitable access to the global financial system, having become the single largest fiat on and off-ramp provider offering blockchain access worldwide1," shared Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chief Executive Officer.

"The MoneyGram non-custodial digital wallet advances this mission even further. We're thrilled to have the vision, strategic plans, innovative technology and expansive retail network in place to continue offering consumers access to the digital economy, but now further backed by our global reputation for speed, efficiency and trust."

As the Company rolls out the wallet next year, MoneyGram will expand the wallet's capabilities and introduce new features within the app that will help further bridge the worlds of international money transfers and blockchain payments.

Building on the Company's Global Fiat On and Off-Ramp Service

In 2022, MoneyGram launched a first-of-its-kind global fiat on and off-ramp service for digital wallets2 to increase the utility of digital assets by creating a bridge between fiat and digital currencies. Since launch, the Company has expanded the service to eight digital wallets on the Stellar blockchain, providing consumers the ability to cash-out in 180+ countries and cash-in in 30+ countries around the world.3

The MoneyGram non-custodial digital wallet – which will be offered as a zero-fee service until June 2024 – will leverage the Stellar network and MoneyGram's fiat on and off-ramp services integrated with the Stellar network. The wallet was built by Cheesecake Labs in partnership with MoneyGram.

Holmes concluded: "As a global fintech, the work we're doing on the blockchain is one of the many ways we're thinking differently about how MoneyGram's services can play a broader role in the lives of consumers globally. We're excited to continue to share more in the coming months."

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities. Through its expansive set of fintech offerings, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers annually the ability to seamlessly send money home to family and friends, and buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies on its industry-leading app. The Company's innovative cross-border platform enables its customers to send funds directly into bank accounts and mobile wallets or cash-in and cash-out more than 135 currencies and numerous cryptocurrencies through one of the largest cash distribution networks in the world. Modern, mobile and API-driven, MoneyGram's white-labeled remittance service also provides some of the world's top brands and organizations the ability to disburse funds directly to their consumer clients. Based in Dallas and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years, an honor based entirely on employee feedback.

