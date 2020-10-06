MoneyGram Announces Three-Year Extension to Walmart Relationship

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, today announced a three-year extension to its relationship with Walmart, the world's largest retailer, through March 2024. MoneyGram's services at Walmart, including Walmart2World, the MoneyGram powered white label money transfer service, are available in over 4,700 Walmart locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as through the co-branded digital platform walmart.moneygram.com.

"We are extremely excited to extend our relationship with Walmart for three additional years. This longer-term extension is a testament to our strong alignment on customer-centric strategies as well as continued preference for the MoneyGram brand at the point-of-sale," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO.

For over two decades, MoneyGram and Walmart have delivered innovative and affordable money transfer services to meet the evolving needs of their combined customer base through both digital and walk-in channels. In this extended term, MoneyGram and Walmart will continue focusing on customer experience initiatives as well as offering customers a variety of enhanced options for their family and friends to receive money from the comfort of their own homes. Customers increasingly seek options to send directly to bank accounts and mobile wallets abroad, and MoneyGram has rapidly expanded these capabilities to now provide customers with digital connections to over 75 countries.

