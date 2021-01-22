MoneyGram Expands Real-Time Digital P2P Payments with Visa Direct through New Checkout.com Partnership

"Our strategic partnerships have enabled MoneyGram to create the world's leading network, and this expansion is another milestone on our journey to lead the evolution of digital P2P payments," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "Consumer demand for real-time payments direct to bank account and mobile wallets continues to surge. As a result, we're excited to integrate with a leading fintech, Checkout.com, and continue to expand our partnership with Visa Direct. We're already seeing significant customer adoption, and we expect it to help contribute to strong digital growth in the European market this year."

In 2019, MoneyGram was the first organization in the industry to enable cross-border transfers from the United States using Visa Direct. Since then, MoneyGram has continued to build on its established relationship with Visa and the multiple advantages the service brings for its customers, including speed, convenience, affordability and choice.

"We are excited to partner with MoneyGram to bring low-cost, real-time, transparent payouts to their consumers and help power their global digital P2P momentum," said Guillaume Pousaz, CEO & Founder at Checkout.com. "As Visa accelerates the availability of Visa Direct to merchants in Europe, Checkout.com is proud to power fintechs and merchants alike, helping to unlock the potential of the cross-border payments opportunity, through our cloud-based enterprise Connected Payments platform."

This new service is a huge milestone for the remittance industry in Europe which is one of the largest send markets.

"Now more than ever, consumers have a vital need to access fast, simple and secure ways to move money across borders to support their friends and family overseas," said Nicky Alexander, Head of Visa Direct, Europe. "We look forward to continuing our ongoing relationship with MoneyGram as we make this possible through real-time payments to more people around the world."

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with 89 now digitally enabled.

MoneyGram leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve millions of people each year through both its walk-in business and its direct-to-consumer digital business.

With a strong culture of innovation and a relentless focus on utilizing technology to deliver the world's best customer experience, MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments.

For more information, please visit moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com empowers businesses to adapt, innovate, and thrive with the Connected Payments™ they deserve. The company's technology makes payments seamless. Flexible solutions, granular data, and instant insights help global enterprises launch new products in new markets and create outstanding customer experiences. They provide the fastest, most reliable payments in more than 150 currencies, with in-country acquiring, world-class fraud filters and reporting, through one API. And they can accept all major international credit and debit cards, as well as popular alternative and local payment methods. Checkout.com launched in 2012 and now has a team of 1000 people across 17 offices worldwide, offering local expertise where it's needed. Find out more at www.checkout.com

