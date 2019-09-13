MoneyGram Offers Zero-Fee Transactions to the Bahamas and Free Money Transfers to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian Relief

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI), one of the world's largest money transfer companies, today announced waiving send fees to help communities in the Bahamas that were impacted by Hurricane Dorian. MoneyGram will offer zero-fee transactions to the Bahamas at all retail agent locations, via MoneyGram.com and the MoneyGram app, and from key partners Walmart and Canada Post, through September 30, 2019. MoneyGram will also offer free money transfer sends to the American Red Cross for anyone who wishes to donate to the organization's disaster relief efforts.

"MoneyGram stands with the people of the Bahamas and all those who were impacted by Hurricane Dorian," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram chairman and CEO. "We hope this small gesture on our part helps contribute to the larger fundraising efforts of the American Red Cross and provides some much-needed relief to our friends, family and neighbors in these regions. They are in our thoughts and we want to do our part to help them rebuild their communities and quickly get back to living the lives they led before this disaster occurred."

The Red Cross supports affected communities before, during and after a natural disaster. The organization prepares supplies and opens evacuation shelters when a natural disaster is imminent and offers a place to stay for those impacted. In the immediate aftermath, the Red Cross distributes food, water and supplies and helps those in need of first aid or medical care. The recovery efforts also include clean up, damage assessment and helping families create recovery plans to get back on their feet.

"MoneyGram has close ties with the community in the Bahamas," said Peter George Smith, MoneyGram regional head for the Caribbean. "Offering our services free of charge is the least we can do. I'm saddened to see the impact this hurricane has had, and it will take all of us coming together to help recover and rebuild. It will take time, but we will do whatever we can to help ease the burden and lift one another up."

To make a donation, go to moneygram.com or visit the American Red Cross at redcross.org.

