MoneyGram Online Delivers Another Record-Breaking Month with Transactions Reaching an All-Time High in April

"Coming off a strong first quarter, we delivered impressive sequential growth in April, and our digital business continues to reach new heights with record customers and strong growth rates in monthly active users," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "With our current growth trajectory, we expect the digital business to cross 50% of all money transfer transactions in 2024, which marks an incredibly rapid transformation of our company."

MoneyGram also reported that 86% of all transactions were initiated on a mobile device in the first quarter, as consumer demand for the MoneyGram app has continued to soar. The growth rate of monthly active users is accelerating and outpacing the competition, and the average customer lifetime value for users on the app remains about 3-times as high as the average retail walk-in customer.

Holmes concluded: "The size, growth rates and profitably of our digital business has redefined MoneyGram as a meaningful financial technology company, and we continue to innovate to lead the evolution of digital P2P payments."

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve nearly 150 million people around the world over the last five years.

The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve consumers through MoneyGram Online (MGO), its direct-to-consumer digital business, its global retail network and its emerging embedded finance business for enterprise customers, MoneyGram as a Service.

For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

