MoneyGram Rolls Out Loyalty Program in Europe

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI), one of the world's largest money transfer companies, today announced the expansion of its loyalty program, MoneyGram Plus Rewards™, to customers in France, Italy, Germany and Spain through its expanding digital platform.

"We have seen a positive response and strong adoption rates from our loyalty program in the U.S., resulting in increased customer transaction frequency and retention rates," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram chairman and CEO. "MoneyGram Plus Rewards is our way of saying "thank you" to our most loyal customers and rewarding them for transacting with us. Providing the best possible customer experience remains our priority as we continue our digital transformation, and this program does just that."

Customers simply enroll in the free program, accrue and automatically redeem discounts for money transfer transactions completed on the MoneyGram website and MoneyGram app. By signing up for the loyalty program, customers get 20 percent off the fee of their second money transfer. Then, as an ongoing reward, members receive 40 percent off the fee after every fifth money transfer along with special member-only offers and promotions.

The new loyalty program supports the company's digital transformation, as MoneyGram continues to upgrade its technology to better serve its customers. MoneyGram has recently migrated its global loyalty platform to Oracle Revenue Management and Billing (ORMB), an industry-leading solution that reduces costs, improves customer service and delivers greater functionality. With ORMB, MoneyGram can offer a seamless loyalty program that allows for pricing discounts in any currency for a truly global program.

MoneyGram Plus Rewards is currently available in the U.S., France, Italy, Germany and Spain. To learn more about this program, visit moneygram.com or download the MoneyGram app at apps.apple.com.

