MoneyGram to Release First Quarter 2018 Results

DALLAS, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) will announce its first quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Alex Holmes, chairman and chief executive officer, and Larry Angelilli, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call at the numbers below:
Toll Free: 1-888-394-8218
International: 1-323-701-0225
Replay: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 3322067
Replay is available through May 15, 2018
About MoneyGram
MoneyGram is a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services and is recognized worldwide as a financial connection to friends and family. Whether online, or through a mobile device, at a kiosk or in a local store, we connect consumers any way that is convenient for them. We also provide bill payment services, issue money orders and process official checks in select markets. More information about MoneyGram International, Inc. is available at moneygram.com.
MoneyGram Investor Relations:
Suzanne Rosenberg
ir@moneygram.com
214-979-1400
MoneyGram Media Contact:
Michelle Buckalew
Mbuckalew@moneygram.com
214-979-1418
