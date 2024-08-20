MongoDB Announces New Capabilities with Google Cloud to Provide Greater Flexibility for Public Sector Organizations

MongoDB Atlas for Government is the first multi-cloud data platform authorized at FedRAMP Moderate, giving public sector customers greater flexibility, disaster recovery, and resilience capabilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), today announced that MongoDB Atlas for Government now supports Google Cloud's Assured Workloads in US regions for government agencies, public sector organizations, and independent software vendors (ISVs) who develop software for the public sector. The introduction of support for Google Cloud adds onto MongoDB's existing availability with other cloud solutions , making MongoDB Atlas for Government the first multi-cloud data platform authorized at FedRAMP Moderate.

"Google Cloud's Assured Workloads gives public sector organizations access to the latest cloud capabilities without having to worry about compromising on compliance," said Sunil Potti, Vice President, Cloud Security at Google Cloud. "We're excited to provide these organizations with even further flexibility by adding MongoDB Atlas for Government as another database option for them to choose."

The public sector and the ISVs that serve these organizations must balance maintaining the highest levels of security and remaining compliant with regulatory requirements—while continuing to adopt advanced technology to meet the ever-growing needs of citizens.

With MongoDB Atlas for Government, organizations can take advantage of a flexible and scalable developer data platform that supports a wide range of use cases, including mission-critical transactional workloads, generative AI-powered applications, real-time analytics, content management, and more. MongoDB Atlas for Government features built-in security capabilities like advanced encryption for data at rest, in transit, and in use; network management and isolation; and identity access and management controls to maintain the highest level of security for organizations' most sensitive workloads. Adding support for Google Cloud's Assured Workloads will enable public sector organizations and ISVs to host their workloads on Google Cloud's most secure and compliant cloud service offering. Google Cloud customers will be able to select MongoDB Atlas for Government on Google Cloud Marketplace beginning in the fall.

"Due to strict security and compliance requirements, public sector organizations are often left with limited options for cloud adoption and modernization which present unique challenges that we at MongoDB help solve," said Sahir Azam, Chief Product Officer at MongoDB. "Adding MongoDB Atlas for Government to Google Cloud provides greater choice to those organizations looking to modernize their operations and to innovate faster to meet the needs of citizens. And for those organizations already in the cloud, the support for Google Cloud allows customers to deploy multi-cloud solutions, enabling robust disaster recovery capabilities and improving overall resilience."

To get started with MongoDB Atlas for Government on Google Cloud Assured Workloads, visit the Google Cloud Marketplace or read the Atlas for Government documentation .

About MongoDB Atlas

MongoDB Atlas is the leading multi-cloud developer data platform that accelerates and simplifies building modern applications with a highly flexible, performant, and globally distributed operational database at its core. By providing an integrated set of data and application services in a unified environment, MongoDB Atlas enables development teams to quickly build with the security, performance, and scale modern applications require. Millions of developers and tens of thousands of customers across industries—including Cisco, GE Healthcare, Intuit, Toyota Financial Services, and Verizon—rely on MongoDB Atlas every day to innovate more quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively for virtually every use case across the enterprise. To get started with MongoDB Atlas, visit mongodb.com/atlas .

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, MongoDB's developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com .

