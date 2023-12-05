MongoDB Appoints Ann Lewnes to Board of Directors

Former Adobe and Intel executive brings decades of marketing and corporate strategy experience from high-growth technology companies to MongoDB Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced the appointment of Ann Lewnes to its Board of Directors. Lewnes was previously in senior leadership roles at Adobe Systems, Inc., a multinational software company that offers digital marketing and media solutions, from 2006 to 2023, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development during a period of massive growth.

Lewnes brings decades of expertise in all aspects of marketing, customer acquisition, and growth strategies to the MongoDB Board, having helped scale Adobe into a globally recognized, multi-billion-dollar brand. Lewnes was instrumental in a significant transition of Adobe's business model from perpetual software licensing to a subscription-based scheme that delivered new application features to customers more quickly, accelerated revenue growth, and positioned the company as a leader in software and digital technology for consumers and enterprises.

Prior to Adobe, Lewnes was at Intel Corporation where she held a variety of leadership positions during her 20-year tenure at the company, including Vice President of Sales and Marketing. At Intel, Lewnes led global marketing strategies that drove adoption of Intel semiconductors and differentiated the company's expanding suite of products among consumers and business professionals during an extremely high-growth period that resulted in a market-leading position for the company.

"Ann has a remarkable mix of leadership experience scaling two important businesses across a variety of disciplines including customer-focused marketing, communications, and corporate strategy, and we are thrilled for the unique perspective she will bring to the MongoDB Board," said Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO at MongoDB. "Ann's expertise in leading marketing and corporate strategy for high-growth and mega-scale companies will be especially helpful as we continue to differentiate MongoDB's developer data platform as the number one choice for developers at startups and enterprises alike to build next-generation applications."

"I'm incredibly excited to join the MongoDB Board of Directors, given the importance of operational data in building software and application experiences that are disrupting industries in the era of generative AI," said Lewnes. "MongoDB's products and services are loved by millions of developers for their ability to build sophisticated applications that truly transform a company's business. As the need to build smarter applications becomes even more important, MongoDB is perfectly positioned to help its customers innovate as our industry enters this exciting new computing paradigm."

Lewnes has also served on the Board of Directors of Mattel, Inc. since 2015, where she currently chairs the Governance and Social Responsibility Committee. Lewnes also serves as vice chair on the Board of Trustees at Lehigh University, where she previously earned a bachelor's degree in international relations and journalism, and as a director on the Sundance Institute Board of Trustees. Lewnes was elected into the American Advertising Foundation's Hall of Achievement and was inducted into the American Marketing Association's Hall of Fame in 2019. In 2020, Lewnes received the New York Women in Communications' Matrix Award.

To learn more about the MongoDB Board of Directors and corporate governance, visit investors.mongodb.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors .

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, MongoDB's developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com .

