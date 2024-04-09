MongoDB Expands Collaboration with Google Cloud to Help Customers Across Industries Deploy and Scale New Classes of Applications

MongoDB Atlas Search Nodes now generally available on Google Cloud to make it easier and more cost-effective for customers to isolate and scale generative AI workloads

Google Cloud Vertex AI extension for MongoDB Atlas and new Spark integration with BigQuery make it even more seamless for customers to build generative AI applications with their proprietary data

MongoDB joins Google Cloud's Industry Value Network and introduces new MongoDB Atlas integration with Google Cloud Manufacturing Data Engine to help businesses build industry-specific solutions

MongoDB Enterprise Advanced on Google Distributed Cloud helps customers run applications that meet the most stringent security and data privacy requirements

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today at Google Cloud Next '24 announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to make it even easier and more cost-effective to build, scale, and deploy generative AI applications using MongoDB Atlas Vector Search and Vertex AI from Google Cloud, along with additional support for data processing with BigQuery. The companies are also collaborating on new industry solutions for retail and manufacturing, with deeper product integrations and solutions to provide a seamless development environment for creating engaging shopping experiences and data-driven applications for smart factories. For customers looking to run workloads that use highly sensitive data, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced (EA) is now available on Google Distributed Cloud (GDC).

"MongoDB's strong partnership with Google Cloud is the result of our close collaboration to meet the unique demands of organizations across industries," said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President of Partners at MongoDB. "Being awarded Google Cloud Partner of the Year—Marketplace is a testament to our commitment to providing the best solutions for customers building modern applications, while operating under the highest levels of security and data privacy requirements. We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership as more customers choose MongoDB and Google Cloud to enhance their businesses with new classes of generative AI applications."

"Customers continue to tell us they want world-class generative AI support built into the leading tools they already use, such as MongoDB," said Stephen Orban, Vice President of Migrations, ISVs, and Marketplace at Google Cloud. "MongoDB and Google Cloud have already helped thousands of joint customers successfully build and deploy applications with MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud. We're excited to continue to build on this strategic partnership and provide even more ways for developers to quickly and effectively create and enhance applications with generative AI, including access to leading models through Vertex AI and automated data pipelines with BigQuery."

Partnered since 2018, MongoDB and Google Cloud have helped thousands of joint customers—including Keller Williams, Powerledger, Rent the Runway, and Ulta—adopt cloud-native data strategies to modernize how they run their organizations and serve end users. The expanded collaboration between MongoDB and Google Cloud now allows customers to:

Seamlessly isolate and scale generative AI applications for high performance and efficiency: MongoDB Atlas Search Nodes—now generally available on Google Cloud—provide dedicated infrastructure for generative AI and relevance-based search workloads that use MongoDB Atlas Vector Search and MongoDB Atlas Search. MongoDB Atlas Search Nodes are independent of core operational database nodes and allow customers to isolate workloads, optimize costs, and reduce query times by up to 60 percent. For example, a financial services company running a high-traffic application during tax season can use dedicated infrastructure with Atlas Search Nodes to optimize performance independent of their database by isolating and scaling the generative AI portion of the workload. The company could then scale a knowledge retrieval workload that uses MongoDB Atlas Vector Search for AI-powered agents that autonomously take action on behalf of end users—without having to resize their entire database.







MongoDB and Google Cloud joint customers and partners welcome expanded partnership

Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway is disrupting the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changing the way women get dressed through the Closet in the Cloud, the world's first and largest shared designer closet. "MongoDB Atlas on Google Cloud is fantastic because it provides the whole set of infrastructure, which we don't have to take care of, so we can focus on our solutions and innovations," said Mike Liberant, Senior Director of Software Engineering at Rent the Runway. "For example, MongoDB Atlas enables us to process our garments more quickly and accurately without human error, which ultimately means our customers get a better, faster service to rent more and spend less. MongoDB and Google Cloud have been great partners, providing the services and tools where we require them."

Kin + Carta, a global digital transformation consultancy, helps companies modernize their business to better address the evolving needs of their customers. "Through the Integrated Commerce Network, we're showcasing the best-in-breed software partners who together make building an end-to-end commerce solution much easier," said Tara Catalano, National Google Cloud Alliance Lead at Kin + Carta. "MongoDB's connectors and integrations with both BigQuery and Vertex AI make it a compelling choice for customers who want flexibility and optionality in building the best composable solution for their needs, as well as positioning them well to seize the opportunity with generative AI."

About MongoDB Atlas

MongoDB Atlas is the leading multi-cloud developer data platform that accelerates and simplifies building modern applications with a highly flexible, performant, and globally distributed operational database at its core. By providing an integrated set of data and application services in a unified environment, MongoDB Atlas enables development teams to quickly build with the security, performance, and scale modern applications require. Millions of developers and tens of thousands of customers across industries—including Cathay Pacific, Cisco, GE Healthcare, Intuit, Toyota Financial Services, and Verizon—rely on MongoDB Atlas every day to innovate more quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively for virtually every use case across the enterprise. To get started with MongoDB Atlas, visit mongodb.com/atlas .

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, MongoDB's developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com .

Forward-looking Statements

