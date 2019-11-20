MongoDB Appoints Francisco D'Souza to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern, general purpose database platform, today announced it has appointed Francisco (Frank) D'Souza to the company's Board of Directors. D'Souza is a veteran entrepreneur and tech executive who co-founded Cognizant, one of the world's leading professional services companies, and was its Chief Executive Officer for more than a decade. Currently, D'Souza is Vice Chairman of Cognizant's Board of Directors.

During his 12 years as Cognizant's CEO, he oversaw a period of sustained growth and transformation that included: a 10x increase in revenue from $1.4B in 2006 to $16.1B in 2018, a 7x increase in headcount from 39,000 in 2006 to 282,000 in 2018, and Cognizant's inclusion in the Fortune 200.

D'Souza also serves on the Board of Directors of General Electric Company, on the Board of Trustees of Carnegie Mellon University and as Co-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the New York Hall of Science. He is a member of the World Economic Forum and serves as the 2019 Chairman of its IT and Electronics Governors community.

"Frank has tremendous experience scaling a Fortune 200 technology company with a giant market opportunity and maintaining high growth over a sustained period of time, the very things MongoDB is striving to do in the database market," said Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO of MongoDB. "Frank led Cognizant's transformation into one of the world's most admired and successful technology companies. His knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to transform the global database industry with our disruptive technology."

"MongoDB has done a fantastic job of bringing a much needed modern alternative to the database industry, one of the largest and most important technology markets," said D'Souza. "With a proven product market fit, the company now faces the challenge of sustaining growth and scaling to bring developers across the globe the database they most want to work with. I'm honored to bring my experience to MongoDB as it capitalizes on the tremendous market opportunity in front of it."

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 15,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 70 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

