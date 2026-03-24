MongoDB Appoints Ryan Mac Ban as Chief Revenue Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced the appointment of Ryan Mac Ban as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective April 27, 2026. Reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CJ Desai, Mac Ban will lead MongoDB's global sales team. Following the recent appointment of Erica Volini as Chief Customer Officer, Mac Ban's arrival further strengthens MongoDB's go-to-market leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth.

"This is an important moment for MongoDB. Ryan brings deep experience leading global organizations through major cloud and consumption transitions, along with a strong track record of engaging enterprise customers on strategic technology platform decisions. He will help us strengthen execution, deepen our enterprise focus, and scale for the opportunity ahead," said Desai.

As organizations modernize their application architectures and put AI applications into production, they need a data platform that can support modern requirements at scale. In this role, Mac Ban will lead MongoDB's global sales organization as the company supports customers with increasingly complex, multi-cloud, enterprise-wide core data and AI workloads.

Mac Ban joins MongoDB with more than 20 years of experience building and scaling global organizations. Most recently, as Chief Revenue Officer at Confluent, he led successful go-to-market execution in a cloud-native, consumption-oriented platform business, where growth is driven by customer adoption and expansion over time. He has also held senior leadership roles at UiPath, VMware, and Cisco.

"MongoDB has a significant market opportunity and clear role to play as customers modernize for the AI era," said Mac Ban. "I'm energized to soon work with MongoDB's world-class go-to-market team, which delivered exceptional results in FY2026. I look forward to adding to that momentum as I partner with Chief Customer Officer Erica Volini and other members of sales leadership to build on the company's success in this next phase of growth."

Ryan's appointment comes after a comprehensive search process conducted with the support of a leading executive search firm and numerous conversations with many highly qualified candidates. Outgoing CRO Paul Capombassis will support a seamless transition to Mac Ban through Q2.

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries with software. MongoDB's unified database platform was built to power the next generation of applications, and MongoDB is the most widely available, globally distributed database on the market. With integrated capabilities for operational data, search, real-time analytics, and AI-powered data retrieval, MongoDB helps organizations everywhere move faster, innovate more efficiently, and simplify complex architectures. Millions of developers and more than 65,200+ customers across industries – including ~75% of the Fortune 100 – rely on MongoDB for their most important applications. To learn more, visit mongodb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's financial performance for the third fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2026, which preliminary financial results have not yet been reviewed by MongoDB's independent public accounting firm and so are subject to revisions that could differ materially to finalized financial results. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our customers renewing their subscriptions with us and expanding their usage of software and related services; global political changes; the effects of the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 or other time periods or other expectations about our business and future operating results; liabilities, reputational harm or other adverse consequences resulting from use of AI in our product offerings and internal operations if they don't produce the desired benefits; our limited operating history; our history of losses; our potential failure to repurchase shares of our common stock at favorable prices, if at all; failure of our platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; social, ethical and security issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the effects of social, ethical and regulatory issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; our ability to manage leadership transitions; the ability of our executive leadership to drive innovation and execute at scale; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 27, 2025. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2025, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

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SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.