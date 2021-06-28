MongoDB Atlas for Government Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status Upon Launch

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced that it has been approved as FedRAMP Ready for Agency Authorization. MongoDB achieved FedRAMP Ready status for its newly available document database service available in AWS GovCloud (US) and AWS US East/West regions, MongoDB Atlas for Government.

MongoDB Atlas for Government is a dedicated environment for government needs that will allow agencies to build and iterate faster. This new offering provides the simplest way to deploy, operate, and scale MongoDB for modern applications, all in a FedRAMP Ready environment that helps customers meet the most demanding data security and privacy standards.

"Agencies, developers, and the ISVs that serve them need to build modern applications that can quickly adapt to rapidly changing mission needs without worrying about scale and security. Too often government administrators are bogged down, wasting time and resources with second rate technologies, sacrificing innovation in an attempt to meet rigorous security standards," said Brent Leech, Vice President, Public Sector of MongoDB. "MongoDB Atlas for Government provides the versatility needed to modernize legacy applications and support the unique requirements and missions of the government - in a secure, fully-managed, FedRAMP Ready, environment."

FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Achieving FedRAMP Ready status is a strong indicator of success for full FedRAMP authorization and it means that MongoDB's Readiness Assessment Report (RAR) has been approved. MongoDB is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as a FedRAMP Ready vendor.

"As government agencies continue to modernize and leverage data analytics and the cloud, we are pleased MongoDB Atlas for Government is now available in AWS GovCloud in the U.S. The document database is strategically designed to meet the application development needs of public sector customers," said Sandy Carter, Vice President of Partners and Programs, Amazon Web Services (AWS). "We look forward to supporting MongoDB on their journey to achieve full FedRAMP authorization, and we congratulate them on their FedRAMP Ready certification."

For additional information please visit: mongodb.com/cloud/atlas/government

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 26,800 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 175 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning the potential benefits and effects of our product platform. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact that the precautions we have taken in our business relative to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business; the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers, our potential customers, the global financial markets and our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

