MongoDB Deepens Relationship with Microsoft through New Integrations for AI and Data Analytics and Microsoft Azure Arc Support

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Microsoft Ignite, MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft that introduces three new capabilities for joint customers. First, customers building applications powered by retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) can now select MongoDB Atlas as a vector store in Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, combining MongoDB Atlas's vector capabilities with generative AI tools and services from Microsoft Azure and Azure Open AI. Meanwhile, users looking to maximize insights from operational data can now do so in near real-time with Open Mirroring in Microsoft Fabric for MongoDB Atlas. And the launch of MongoDB Enterprise Advanced (EA) on Azure Marketplace for Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes applications enables organizations that operate across on-premises, multi-cloud, and edge Kubernetes environments to choose MongoDB. With these capabilities, MongoDB is meeting customers where they are on their innovation journeys, and making it easier for them to unleash the power of data.

Through the strengthened MongoDB-Microsoft relationship, customers will be able to:

Enhance LLMs with proprietary data stored in MongoDB Atlas: Accessible through Azure AI Foundry, the Azure OpenAI Service allows businesses to develop RAG applications with their proprietary data in combination with the power of advanced LLMs. This new integration with Azure OpenAI Service enables users to take enterprise data stored in MongoDB Atlas and augment LLMs with proprietary context. This collaboration makes it easy to build unique chatbots, copilots, internal applications, or customer-facing portals that are grounded in up-to-date enterprise data and context. Developers are now able to add MongoDB Atlas as a vector data store for advanced LLMs, all without the need for additional coding or pipeline building. And through Azure AI Foundry's "Chat Playground" feature, developers can quickly test how their enterprise data and selected LLM function together before taking it to production.

Generate key business insights faster: Microsoft Fabric empowers businesses to gather actionable insights from their data on an AI-powered Analytics platform. Now Open Mirroring in Microsoft Fabric with MongoDB Atlas will allow for a near real-time connection, to keep data in sync between MongoDB Atlas and OneLake in Microsoft Fabric. This enables the generation of near real-time analytics, AI-based predictions, and business intelligence reports. Customers will be able to seamlessly take advantage of each data platform without having to choose between one or the other, or without worrying about maintaining and replicating data from MongoDB Atlas to OneLake.

Deploy MongoDB Their Way: The launch of MongoDB EA on Azure Marketplace for Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes applications gives customers greater flexibility when building applications across multiple environments. With MongoDB EA, customers are able to deploy and self-manage MongoDB database instances in the environment of their choosing, including on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud. The MongoDB Enterprise Kubernetes Operator, part of the MongoDB Enterprise Advanced offering, enhances the availability, resilience, and scalability of critical workloads by deploying MongoDB replica sets, sharded MongoDB clusters, and the Ops Manager tool across multiple Kubernetes clusters. Azure Arc further complements this by centrally managing these Kubernetes clusters running anywhere—in Azure, on premises, or even in other clouds. Together, these capabilities ensure that customers can build robust, distributed applications by leveraging the resilience of a strong data layer along with the central management capabilities that Azure Arc offers for its Arc-enabled Kubernetes applications.

"We frequently hear from MongoDB's customers and partners that they're looking for the best way to build AI applications, using the latest models and tools." said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President of Partners at MongoDB. "And to address varying business needs, they also want to be able to use multiple tools for data analytics and business insights. Now, with the MongoDB Atlas integration with Azure AI Foundry, customers can power gen AI applications with their own data stored in MongoDB. And with Open Mirroring in Microsoft Fabric, customers can seamlessly sync data between MongoDB Atlas and OneLake for efficient data analysis. Combining the best from Microsoft with the best from MongoDB will help developers push applications even further."

Joint Microsoft and MongoDB customers and partners welcome the expanded collaboration for greater data development flexibility.

Trimble, a leading provider of construction technology, delivers a connected ecosystem of solutions to improve coordination and collaboration between construction teams, phases and processes.

"As an early tester of the new integrations, Trimble views MongoDB Atlas as a premier choice for our data and vector storage. Building RAG architectures for our customers require powerful tools and these workflows need to enable the storage and querying of large collections of data and AI models in near real-time," said Dan Farner, Vice President of Product Development at Trimble. "We're excited to continue to build on MongoDB and look forward to taking advantage of its integrations with Microsoft to accelerate our ML offerings across the construction space."

Eliassen Group, a strategic consulting company that provides business, clinical, and IT services, will use the new Microsoft integrations to drive innovation and provide greater flexibility to their clients.

"We've witnessed the incredible impact MongoDB Atlas has had on our customers' businesses, and we've been equally impressed by Microsoft Azure AI Foundry's capabilities. Now that these powerful platforms are integrated, we're excited to combine the best of both worlds to build AI solutions that our customers will love just as much as we do," said Kolby Kappes, Vice President - Emerging Technology, Eliassen Group.

Available in 48 Azure regions globally, MongoDB Atlas provides joint customers with the powerful capabilities of the document data model. With versatile support for structured and unstructured data, including Atlas Vector Search for RAG-powered applications, MongoDB Atlas accelerates and simplifies how developers build with data.

"By integrating MongoDB Atlas with Microsoft Azure's powerful AI and data analytics tools, we empower our customers to build modern AI applications with unparalleled flexibility and efficiency," said Sandy Gupta, VP, Partner Development ISV, Microsoft. "This collaboration ensures seamless data synchronization, real-time analytics, and robust application development across multi-cloud and hybrid environments."

To read more about MongoDB Atlas on Azure go to https://www.mongodb.com/products/platform/atlas-cloud-providers/azure .

About MongoDB

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, MongoDB's developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for a wide variety of applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's deepened partnership with Microsoft. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the effects of the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the effects of social, ethical and regulatory issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 30, 2024, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

