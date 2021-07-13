MongoDB Delivers the Future to Developers with MongoDB 5.0 and Serverless Atlas

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced a series of revolutionary product enhancements from the keynote stage of MongoDB's annual conference, MongoDB.live. These updates include the launch and General Availability of MongoDB 5.0 with native time series support, the preview of serverless databases in MongoDB Atlas, and the continued evolution of its industry leading application data platform with enhancements to Atlas Search, Atlas Data Lake, and MongoDB's end-to-end mobile data solution, Realm.

"MongoDB is the world's pre-eminent application data platform for building the applications of today and tomorrow. With the end of the global pandemic in sight, enterprises everywhere feel a sense of urgency to use software and data as a competitive advantage. The best way to do this is by giving developers access to technologies that align to the way they think and code to enable high productivity," said Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO of MongoDB. "Today's announcements remove even more friction and complexity from the developer experience and enable developers to build innovative and highly scalable applications for a wide range of use cases faster than on any other platform. MongoDB is incredibly popular among developers everywhere, and is used by nearly 27,000 customers around the world to transform their businesses."

The Latest Generation of Database Most Wanted by Developers

From multi-cloud clusters or serverless instances in Atlas to private and hybrid deployments managed by Ops Manager 5.0 and Kubernetes, no other database gives developers as much freedom. MongoDB 5.0 makes it even easier to support a broader range of workloads, introduces new ways of future-proofing applications, and further enhances privacy and security.

Notable new features include:

Native Time Series collections, clustered indexing, and window functions make it easier, faster, and lower cost to build and run applications like IoT and financial analytics, and to enrich enterprise data with time series measurements.

collections, clustered indexing, and window functions make it easier, faster, and lower cost to build and run applications like IoT and financial analytics, and to enrich enterprise data with time series measurements. Seamless Data Redistribution: Live Resharding allows users to change the shard key for collections on-demand as workloads grow and evolve, with no database downtime or complex migrations.

allows users to change the shard key for collections on-demand as workloads grow and evolve, with no database downtime or complex migrations. Future-proof Application Compatibility: Developers can now future-proof their applications with the Versioned API . The application lifecycle can be decoupled from the database lifecycle, providing a level of investment protection that is ahead of other databases. Developers can have confidence that their application code will continue to run unchanged for years, without interruption, even as the database is upgraded and improved beneath it.

Developers can now future-proof their applications with the . The application lifecycle can be decoupled from the database lifecycle, providing a level of investment protection that is ahead of other databases. Developers can have confidence that their application code will continue to run unchanged for years, without interruption, even as the database is upgraded and improved beneath it. Multi-cloud privacy controls: MongoDB's unique Client-Side Field Level Encryption (FLE) now brings some of the strongest data privacy controls to multi-cloud clusters. Backed by always-on auditing and certificate rotation, MongoDB 5.0 helps users maintain a strict security posture with no interruption to applications, and with the freedom to run applications anywhere.

Serverless Database on MongoDB Atlas Now in Preview

Developers can now get the flexible, expressive power of the industry-leading document database with the ease of a serverless model. Serverless instances, now available in preview, support the latest MongoDB capabilities so users never have to worry about backwards compatibility or upgrades. Users simply choose a cloud region to get started, then start building with documents that map directly to objects into code.

"Prior to MongoDB 5.0, the Bosch IoT Insights cloud service relied on a custom solution with its own bespoke data model for time series data. This approach added complexity and friction to both our own developers and to our customers," said Erwin Segerer, Software Developer, Bosch.IO. "MongoDB 5.0 and its time series collections radically simplifies our technology stack and improves user experience. IoT data is automatically stored in a highly optimized format that reduces storage consumption while also enabling fast and efficient queries and analytics against the data. As a result, users unlock insights faster—no matter if it is time series or non time series data—all while working with a single intuitive and powerful query API."

Additional Enhancements from MongoDB

Atlas Search now includes Function Scoring which allows users to apply mathematical formulas on fields within documents to influence their relevance, such as popularity or distance. Users can also now define collections of synonyms for a particular search index. By associating similar terms with each other, users can respond to a wider range of user-initiated queries in applications.

now includes Function Scoring which allows users to apply mathematical formulas on fields within documents to influence their relevance, such as popularity or distance. Users can also now define collections of synonyms for a particular search index. By associating similar terms with each other, users can respond to a wider range of user-initiated queries in applications. MongoDB Realm now supports the Unity game engine. Users can now use Realm to store game data, like scores and player stats, and sync it automatically across devices. MongoDB is also investing in support for more cross-platform frameworks — the Kotlin Multiplatform and Flutter/Dart SDKs are now both available in Alpha.

now supports the Unity game engine. Users can now use Realm to store game data, like scores and player stats, and sync it automatically across devices. MongoDB is also investing in support for more cross-platform frameworks — the Kotlin Multiplatform and Flutter/Dart SDKs are now both available in Alpha. MongoDB Charts is now integrated with Atlas Data Lake. Users can now easily visualize rich data stored in Amazon AWS S3 without any data movement, duplication or transformation. By adding Atlas Data Lake as a data source in Charts, users can discover deeper, more meaningful insights in real-time

For the full list of new features and enhancements released at MongoDB.live 2021 please visit: https://www.mongodb.com/new

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 26,800 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 175 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

