MongoDB Expands Global Collaboration with Microsoft

Strategic partnership accelerates workload migrations to MongoDB Atlas on Microsoft Azure

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced a significant expansion of a multiyear strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft. MongoDB and Microsoft are committing to a broad range of initiatives to make it easier for customers to advance their cloud adoption journeys, including easier access to MongoDB Atlas within the Microsoft commercial marketplace. Millions of developers who access the Azure portal will be able to discover and use MongoDB Atlas.

As part of the agreement, MongoDB will work with Microsoft to enhance how customers experience MongoDB Atlas running on Azure by delivering go-to-market initiatives and creating developer enablement and training programs. Additionally, MongoDB will deepen their technology integrations with Microsoft to better serve their mutual customers.

The strategic partnership agreement follows recent collaborations between the two companies announced at Microsoft Ignite, which included a pay-as-you-go MongoDB Atlas offering. MongoDB Atlas currently integrates with first-party Microsoft services such as Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Event Hub, Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Purview, Azure Logic Apps, and Microsoft Power Automate.

With today's announcement, other integrations under development will include Microsoft data, AI and analytics, and low-code services. MongoDB has also partnered with Microsoft for Startups to provide free MongoDB Atlas credits, and other benefits as a featured offer in Founders Hub . Together, MongoDB and Microsoft offer startups the speed, unlimited scale, and security they need to move from ideation to growth.

Used by 95 of the Fortune 100, Mural—a leading collaborative intelligence company that helps its customers to power ideation, team building, education, and alignment—migrated its platform to MongoDB Atlas on Azure in 2019. Since that time, MongoDB Atlas has enabled Mural to keep up with the massive growth the company has experienced, particularly in the last two years, without adding headcount.

"Looking at the software landscape today, everyone wants to stitch together all of their different software solutions with whatever platforms they're on. When a really rich partner ecosystem exists, and brings value by integrating foundational services, it enables organizations like ours to deliver powerful new services to our customers," said Rebecca Campbell, Vice President of Engineering at Mural. "Working with MongoDB on Azure has enabled us to build and ship faster, and ultimately to provide more value to our customers."

"As more products and services come together on the Microsoft commercial marketplace, customers get a better experience by being able to streamline their billing and procurement process," said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Asia at MongoDB. "Many of our customers want to run MongoDB Atlas on Azure, but have lacked the proper incentives and a smooth deployment experience. Through this expanded collaboration with Microsoft, we're making it easier for our customers to seamlessly integrate MongoDB Atlas into their Azure infrastructure to power the next generation of applications."

"Developers are the key to creating the innovations that drive enhanced customer experiences," said Arun Ulagaratchagan, CVP, Azure Data at Microsoft. "MongoDB is loved by developers all over the world, and in order to better serve our customers, we're expanding our business and technical partnership in order to provide a best-in-class MongoDB experience with MongoDB Atlas on Azure."

MongoDB Atlas is the best way to deploy and scale MongoDB on the Azure Cloud. To get started, visit azure.com/mongodb .

MongoDB Developer Data Platform

MongoDB Atlas is the leading multi-cloud developer data platform that accelerates and simplifies building with data. MongoDB Atlas provides an integrated set of data and application services in a unified environment to enable developer teams to quickly build with the capabilities, performance, and scale modern applications require.

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, our developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

