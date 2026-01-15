MongoDB for Startups Expands to Give Founders A Faster and Smarter Start from Day One

Initial launch partners include Fireworks AI and Temporal

MongoDB for Startups companies now represent more than $200 billion in total valuation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today at MongoDB.local San Francisco announced an upcoming expansion to MongoDB for Startups, designed to help founders and builders take applications from prototype to global deployment. MongoDB for Startups companies now represent more than $200 billion* in combined valuation, and this expansion gives early-stage companies a faster, more reliable path to scale by providing a production-ready data foundation and an integrated stack that works from day one. This momentum is why many of the companies shaping the next decade are building on MongoDB today.

With initial launch partners Temporal and Fireworks AI, MongoDB for Startups introduces a founder-first ecosystem that moves beyond one-off perks to help startups avoid early infrastructure decisions that slow them down over time. In the AI era, founders face unprecedented complexity when selecting their infrastructure; choosing the wrong stack early can create long-term AI debt that stalls innovation. Through a curated partner ecosystem, the program gives startups access to infrastructure designed to scale without constant rework, by delivering a cohesive, production-ready stack through matched credits, coordinated onboarding and enablement content, and joint events across complementary technologies.

"Startups building in the AI era can't waste time in their early years untangling infrastructure mistakes. They need a robust data foundation and a stack that works from day one and scales with their business," said Suraj Patel, VP, MongoDB Ventures & Corporate Development. "As the global AI market is projected to grow from roughly $376 billion in 2026 to $2.48 trillion by 20341, founders can't afford to experiment with brittle, stitched-together stacks that slow them down. By unifying operational data with industry-leading retrieval, MongoDB is giving startups a production-ready foundation they can build on with confidence. Together with partners like Fireworks AI, which provides reliable and scalable access to GenAI models, and Temporal, which enables developers to build agents that perform complex, long-running workflows, MongoDB is enabling founders to avoid early infrastructure debt and focus on shipping products that scale as fast as their users."

Simplified Scaling for Founders

This expansion to MongoDB for Startups creates a simple, opt-in experience designed to help founders scale without assembling and maintaining disparate technologies. Eligible MongoDB for Startups organizations can access matched credit offers across a curated set of complementary technologies, including Fireworks and Temporal.

"Fireworks provides a future-proof foundation, allowing customers to evolve models and workloads without rebuilding their AI infrastructure as they grow," said Lin Qiao, CEO and co-founder of Fireworks. "By joining this program, we are ensuring founders who choose MongoDB can easily access our high-performance inference engine, creating a seamless path to scale their AI ambitions together."

"Temporal is dedicated to helping developers build resilient, scalable applications without the boilerplate," said Samar Abbas, CEO of Temporal. "This reciprocal partnership with MongoDB allows us to reach a community of developers who value a strong data foundation. We look forward to creating a collaborative ecosystem that simplifies complexity for founders as they push the boundaries of distributed systems and workflow orchestration."

For more information, sign up for the MongoDB for Startups program, and eligible startups will receive communications about the expanded partnership program.

