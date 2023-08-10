MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, MongoDB will host a conference call on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at http://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, our developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com.

