MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference and the 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY and the 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon , and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga , will present at the Baird Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 1:25 PM Eastern Time .





A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, MongoDB's developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com.

