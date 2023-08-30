MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference, and the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced that it will present at three upcoming conferences: the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA, the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference in New York, NY, and the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Dev Ittycheria, and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon , will present at the Goldman Sachs Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM Pacific Time ( 11:50 AM Eastern Time ).

, will present at the Goldman Sachs Conference on at ( ). Mr. Gordon and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga , will present at the Citi Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 3:15 PM Eastern Time .

, will present at the Citi Conference on at . Mr. Gordon will present at the Piper Sandler Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM Central Time ( 10:30 AM Eastern Time ).

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, our developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com.

