MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference and the Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, NY and the Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications in San Francisco, CA.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon , and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga , will present at the UBS Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time .





A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 37,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 300 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

