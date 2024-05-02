MongoDB Launches Certification Program for Cloud Partners Offering MongoDB Database Services

New Certified by MongoDB DBaaS program provides cloud infrastructure partners access to the latest MongoDB product features and the ability to offer first-class managed database services to their customers

Alibaba Cloud, Digital Ocean, IBM Cloud, IONOS, NAVER Cloud, OVHcloud, Rackspace, Scaleway, STACKIT, Tencent, and Virtuozzo among Certified by MongoDB launch partners

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today at its developer conference MongoDB.local NYC announced a new Certified by MongoDB Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) program that provides cloud infrastructure partners the ability to offer their customers a first-class, fully supported MongoDB DBaaS. Given the worldwide popularity of MongoDB, there are many customers who require a certified MongoDB DBaaS solution for their use cases on specific clouds where MongoDB Atlas is not available. Cloud partners in the program will be able to deploy MongoDB's industry-leading database and data services—including full-text search and vector search—as a managed service through their own cloud platforms to give their customers a highly reliable and scalable platform for securely building and deploying cloud-native applications. The Certified by MongoDB DBaaS program also provides cloud partners the dedicated support they need to build deep technology integrations, while opening up joint go-to-market initiatives with the MongoDB Partner Ecosystem to help accelerate their customers' success.

"Our long-term strategy has always been to ensure that customers get the best possible experience when using MongoDB, whether that's with MongoDB Atlas, self-hosted deployments, or through a managed partner OEM solution," said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President of Partners at MongoDB. "The Certified by MongoDB DBaaS program enables cloud partners to offer MongoDB's extended suite of capabilities, including full-text search, vector search, and industry-leading data encryption—all through their own platforms. The Certified by MongoDB DBaaS program also allows cloud partners to offer the high performance, security, and availability MongoDB provides to our own customers."

Millions of developers and tens of thousands of customers around the world rely on MongoDB Atlas running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud to securely power their business-critical applications. However, many customers have deployment requirements that require the use of other cloud providers but want confidence that when choosing third-party-managed MongoDB services, they will also get the performance, security, and reliability that MongoDB is known for.

The Certified by MongoDB DBaaS program is designed to address this need by enabling cloud partners to offer supported MongoDB technology through a cloud service, while also giving them opportunities to:

Access new product features available in MongoDB Atlas: Available later this year, Certified by MongoDB DBaaS cloud partners will be able to offer vector search and full-text search capabilities in their managed services. This allows cloud partners in the Certified by MongoDB DBaaS program to provide their customers the technology to build modern applications without incurring the added complexity and overhead of bolting on other solutions—and to provide developers a more similar experience to using MongoDB Atlas.





Available later this year, Certified by MongoDB DBaaS cloud partners will be able to offer vector search and full-text search capabilities in their managed services. This allows cloud partners in the Certified by MongoDB DBaaS program to provide their customers the technology to build modern applications without incurring the added complexity and overhead of bolting on other solutions—and to provide developers a more similar experience to using MongoDB Atlas. Collaborate on deep technology integrations with MongoDB and its partner ecosystem: MongoDB's ecosystem of more than 1,000 partners delivers proven expertise and technology integrations that solve difficult business problems (e.g., data security and governance, application observability, data warehousing and analytics). By leveraging opportunities to integrate complementary technologies, MongoDB partners enjoy opportunities to reach new customers, expand market presence, and tap into new avenues of revenue generation with joint go-to-market initiatives.





MongoDB's ecosystem of more than 1,000 partners delivers proven expertise and technology integrations that solve difficult business problems (e.g., data security and governance, application observability, data warehousing and analytics). By leveraging opportunities to integrate complementary technologies, MongoDB partners enjoy opportunities to reach new customers, expand market presence, and tap into new avenues of revenue generation with joint go-to-market initiatives. Benefit from industry-specific expertise across the MongoDB Partner Ecosystem to help customers build, deploy, and scale modern applications: By joining the MongoDB Partner Ecosystem, organizations can collaborate and leverage their deep industry knowledge to help solve customer problems. MongoDB partners use their expertise to understand customer business needs and to deliver tailored, industry-specific solutions—from financial services, to healthcare, to manufacturing and beyond. Organizations in the MongoDB Partner Ecosystem can work with one another to offer the highly tailored services and knowledge customers require to accelerate time to market with secure, scalable, and high-performing applications.

Partners in the Certified by MongoDB DBaaS program can also assure customers that their cloud-based offerings are supported and compatible with MongoDB technology, so customers can worry less about performance, security, and reliability issues—to focus on building modern applications that transform their business. Organizations interested in Certified by MongoDB DBaaS can learn more on the program website .

MongoDB partners welcome the Certified by MongoDB DBaaS program

Alibaba Cloud is a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, providing services to thousands of enterprises, developers, and government organizations in more than 200 countries and regions. "Since Alibaba Cloud began partnering with MongoDB to offer ApsaraDB for MongoDB as a secure, reliable, and elastically scalable cloud database service, we have seen an 8x increase in usage because thousands of customers are taking advantage of the flexibility and operational efficiency MongoDB is known for," said Dr. Li Feifei, President of Database Business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. "ApsaraDB for MongoDB currently supports many of the core features of MongoDB and can be quickly deployed in just a few clicks. Now, our customers are excited that they will be able to use MongoDB's generative AI-powered semantic search capabilities to build intelligent applications for their end users. We look forward to what's next through our partnership with MongoDB."

DigitalOcean's simplicity, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness make it an appealing option for developers, high-growth startups, and ISVs seeking a developer cloud platform. "Through our partnership with MongoDB, we empower developers, startups, and ISVs to dream, build, and grow," said Fer Oliveira, VP of Partnerships at DigitalOcean. "Developers want to spend more time writing code than managing a database or the underlying infrastructure, and our MongoDB database-as-a-service offering provides the capabilities that help them focus on building applications their customers love."

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud, AI services, and consulting expertise. "MongoDB shares IBM's passion for enhancing security and performance across cloud-based applications to elevate the developer experience," said Briana Frank, Vice President, Product and Design - Cross Portfolio at IBM Cloud. "With IBM Cloud Database for MongoDB, clients will be able to access advanced offerings from MongoDB natively within IBM Cloud—everything from powerful query language, multi-document transactions, and intuitive APIs. We're helping clients to optimize their cloud investments while also supporting flexible and secured AI deployment."

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider offering customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth. "At OVHcloud, we have partnered with MongoDB for more than three years, providing our 1.6 million customers worldwide with the best MongoDB has to offer," said Yaniv Fdida, Chief Product Technology Officer at OVHcloud. "We are delighted to be part of MongoDB's partner program, offering customers even more choice so their workloads benefit from our trusted cloud with best-in-class performance-price ratio."

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multi-cloud, and AI solutions company. "As an early adopter, we have always recognized MongoDB as a disruptor that aligns with our core values to help customers work faster and smarter, while staying ahead of what is next, and this continues to be true as we see our customers look to adopt AI solutions," said Max Schriefer, General Manager of Database Services and Solutions at Rackspace Technology. "The MongoDB DBaaS offering from Rackspace will continue to enable our customers to leverage the speed and flexibility of MongoDB, while freeing up resources so developers can focus on developing and innovating while building world-class applications."

STACKIT is the EU-sovereign cloud provider of Schwarz Group, with technical infrastructure exclusively in Germany and Austria. "We are always looking to adopt the best technology in the market for our customers, so it made sense to have MongoDB power our retail systems and to offer it as a service, STACKIT MongoDB, to our external customers," said Walter Wolf, Board Member at Schwarz IT. "With MongoDB database-as-a-service, we can provide our customers with a flexible, modern, and future-proof database that can enable generative AI applications while staying true to our core value of helping with compliance, data regulation, and residency needs in Europe."

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable, high-performance cloud computer service provided by Tencent, and Tencent Cloud MongoDB-as-a-Service has been helping customers around the world grow their businesses for years. "Since the beginning of our partnership, Tencent Cloud MongoDB-as-a-Service has provided our global customer base with confidence that they can securely build and deploy modern applications on a trusted developer data platform," said Cloud Luo, Vice General Manager of Tencent Cloud Database. "The guaranteed availability, scalability, innovative features and compliance with demanding data security and privacy standards that are expected from our fully managed MongoDB solution will continue to be vital as our customers build powerful, sophisticated applications."

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, MongoDB's developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's expanded collaboration with Google Cloud. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the effects of the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; social, ethical and security issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the effects of social, ethical and regulatory issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in our offerings or partnerships; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

MongoDB Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.