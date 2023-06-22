MongoDB Launches Five New Capabilities for MongoDB Atlas to Build New Classes of Applications across the Entire Enterprise Using a Single Developer Data Platform

MongoDB Atlas Vector Search dramatically simplifies bringing generative AI and semantic search into applications for highly engaging end-user experiences

MongoDB Atlas Search Nodes now provide dedicated infrastructure for search use cases so customers can scale independently of their database to manage unpredictable spikes and high-throughput workloads with greater flexibility and operational efficiency

MongoDB Atlas Stream Processing transforms building event-driven applications that react and respond in real-time by unifying how developer teams work with data-in-motion and data-at-rest

MongoDB Atlas Time Series collections now make time series workloads more efficient at scale for use cases from predictive maintenance for factory equipment to automotive vehicle-fleet monitoring to financial trading platforms



New multi-cloud options for MongoDB Atlas Online Archive and Atlas Data Federation now enable customers to seamlessly tier and query data in Microsoft Azure and in addition to Amazon Web Services

Beamable, Pureinsights, Anywhere Real Estate, and Hootsuite among customers and partners building next-generation applications using new MongoDB Atlas capabilities

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today at its developer conference MongoDB.local NYC announced five new products and features for its industry-leading developer data platform, MongoDB Atlas, that make it significantly faster and easier for customers to build modern applications, for any workload or use case. The new products and features include: generative AI capabilities with MongoDB Atlas Vector Search for highly relevant information retrieval and personalization, MongoDB Atlas Search Nodes for dedicated resources with search workloads at enterprise scale, MongoDB Atlas Stream Processing for high-velocity streams of complex data, significant scaling and efficiency improvements for MongoDB Time Series collections, and new capabilities using MongoDB Atlas Data Federation for querying data and isolating workloads on Microsoft Azure. Together, these new features for MongoDB Atlas enable businesses to dramatically improve operational efficiency and speed up their pace of innovation by standardizing many types of workloads on a single developer data platform across the enterprise. To learn more about MongoDB Atlas, visit mongodb.com/atlas .

Organizations today face an inflection point with the explosion of new technology like generative AI and the exponential growth of different types of data being generated in real-time. Organizations of all sizes want to be able to take advantage of new technology like large language models (LLMs) and process streams of real-time data to provide highly engaging end-user experiences and take autonomous action on that data more quickly to build new classes of applications. The choice of a database is fundamental to ensuring not only the success of an application but also how fast it can be built, deployed, and continually updated. Organizations want a unified, fully managed platform for their developer teams that makes it easy to build, deploy, and scale modern applications seamlessly.

MongoDB Atlas is the leading multi-cloud developer data platform that accelerates and simplifies building with data. MongoDB Atlas provides an integrated set of data and application services in a unified environment to enable developer teams to quickly build with the capabilities, performance, and scale modern applications require. Tens of thousands of customers and millions of developers rely on MongoDB Atlas every day so they can innovate more quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively with modern applications for virtually every use case across an organization. As the use of MongoDB Atlas has rapidly grown, customers have asked for even more integrated capabilities to meet the growing demands of their businesses and end-users, and MongoDB is meeting that demand:

Integrate AI-powered search and personalization into applications on MongoDB Atlas: MongoDB Atlas Vector Search enables organizations to more quickly and easily build next-generation applications that use generative AI to dramatically enhance end-user experiences and improve productivity across teams. Generative AI is creating a once-in-a-generation shift in how end-users interact with applications. Organizations want to be able to use technology based on generative AI—like LLMs—but find it difficult to integrate into applications because most existing technology stacks lack the flexibility to store and process different types of data. For example, LLMs require data in the form of vectors, which are geometric representations of data (e.g., text, images, and audio). These types of AI models measure the similarity between vectors to probabilistically construct sentences from prompts, generate images from captions, or return search results that are more accurate and contain greater context than traditional search engines. To store vectors so LLMs can use them, some organizations have begun using specialized databases. However, single-purpose databases for use cases like vector stores or time series applications are often bolted on to existing technology stacks, resulting in more administrative complexity, an educational burden on developers, and longer time to value. With MongoDB Atlas Vector Search, customers can power a range of new workloads from semantic search with text to image search and comparison to highly personalized product recommendations using a single, familiar, unified platform across an entire organization—all with minimal developer friction. MongoDB Atlas Vector Search also allows customers to easily and securely augment the capabilities of pre-trained generative AI models with their own data to provide memory that creates more accurate and relevant results for specific domains or use cases. Because MongoDB Atlas uses a highly flexible and scalable document-based data model that supports data of virtually any type, customers can also easily manage the outputs of LLMs using MongoDB Atlas for use cases like caching common search requests for faster results at less cost. MongoDB Atlas Vector Search is integrated with the open source LangChain and LlamaIndex frameworks with tools for accessing and managing LLMs for a wide variety of applications. Customers can use these frameworks to access LLMs from MongoDB Partners (e.g., AWS, Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, MindsDB) and model providers (e.g., Anthropic, Hugging Face, and OpenAI) to generate vector embeddings and build AI-powered applications on MongoDB Atlas. To learn more, visit mongodb.com/products/platform/atlas-vector-search .





MongoDB Atlas Vector Search enables organizations to more quickly and easily build next-generation applications that use generative AI to dramatically enhance end-user experiences and improve productivity across teams. Generative AI is creating a once-in-a-generation shift in how end-users interact with applications. Organizations want to be able to use technology based on generative AI—like LLMs—but find it difficult to integrate into applications because most existing technology stacks lack the flexibility to store and process different types of data. For example, LLMs require data in the form of vectors, which are geometric representations of data (e.g., text, images, and audio). These types of AI models measure the similarity between vectors to probabilistically construct sentences from prompts, generate images from captions, or return search results that are more accurate and contain greater context than traditional search engines. To store vectors so LLMs can use them, some organizations have begun using specialized databases. However, single-purpose databases for use cases like vector stores or time series applications are often bolted on to existing technology stacks, resulting in more administrative complexity, an educational burden on developers, and longer time to value. With MongoDB Atlas Vector Search, customers can power a range of new workloads from semantic search with text to image search and comparison to highly personalized product recommendations using a single, familiar, unified platform across an entire organization—all with minimal developer friction. MongoDB Atlas Vector Search also allows customers to easily and securely augment the capabilities of pre-trained generative AI models with their own data to provide memory that creates more accurate and relevant results for specific domains or use cases. Because MongoDB Atlas uses a highly flexible and scalable document-based data model that supports data of virtually any type, customers can also easily manage the outputs of LLMs using MongoDB Atlas for use cases like caching common search requests for faster results at less cost. MongoDB Atlas Vector Search is integrated with the open source LangChain and LlamaIndex frameworks with tools for accessing and managing LLMs for a wide variety of applications. Customers can use these frameworks to access LLMs from MongoDB Partners (e.g., AWS, Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, MindsDB) and model providers (e.g., Anthropic, Hugging Face, and OpenAI) to generate vector embeddings and build AI-powered applications on MongoDB Atlas. To learn more, visit . Isolate and scale search workloads on MongoDB Atlas: MongoDB Atlas Search Nodes provide dedicated infrastructure for customers to scale search workloads independent of their database, enabling workload isolation, resource optimization, and better performance at scale. Today, customers use MongoDB Atlas Search to quickly and easily build relevance-based search capabilities directly into applications for a variety of use cases (e.g., personalized recommendations, product catalog and content search, multimedia management, and geospatial applications) using a seamlessly integrated developer experience. However, customers that have scaled their search workloads with MongoDB Atlas Search have asked for the ability to access and control dedicated resources to run search workloads independent of the database. With MongoDB Atlas Search Nodes, customers can now use dedicated infrastructure to seamlessly scale their MongoDB Atlas Vector Search and MongoDB Atlas Search workloads with greater flexibility and control to provide end-users the best relevance-based and AI-powered search experiences. To learn more, visit mongodb.com/atlas/search .





MongoDB Atlas Search Nodes provide dedicated infrastructure for customers to scale search workloads independent of their database, enabling workload isolation, resource optimization, and better performance at scale. Today, customers use MongoDB Atlas Search to quickly and easily build relevance-based search capabilities directly into applications for a variety of use cases (e.g., personalized recommendations, product catalog and content search, multimedia management, and geospatial applications) using a seamlessly integrated developer experience. However, customers that have scaled their search workloads with MongoDB Atlas Search have asked for the ability to access and control dedicated resources to run search workloads independent of the database. With MongoDB Atlas Search Nodes, customers can now use dedicated infrastructure to seamlessly scale their MongoDB Atlas Vector Search and MongoDB Atlas Search workloads with greater flexibility and control to provide end-users the best relevance-based and AI-powered search experiences. To learn more, visit . Process high-velocity streams of complex data with MongoDB Atlas: MongoDB Atlas Stream Processing transforms the way organizations can process streaming data to engage end-users and speed up operations. Real-time streaming data (e.g., data coming from IoT devices, end-user browsing behaviors, inventory feeds) is critical to modern applications because it gives organizations the ability to engage end-users with real-time experiences as behaviors change and optimize business operations as conditions change. Streaming data is rich, heterogeneous, and constantly changing—requiring a flexible and scalable data model that can quickly evolve as conditions change. For this reason, rigid and inflexible relational data schemas are less ideal for working with real-time data that can keep up with ground truth. To incorporate streaming data into applications today, many developer teams must use specialized programming languages, libraries, application programming interfaces (APIs), and drivers bolted onto existing technology stacks. This creates a complex and fragmented development experience with teams having to learn how to use different tools for ever-changing use cases, leading to longer development cycles and increased costs. As a result, developers working with streaming data often face a level of complexity that leads to a slower pace of innovation and a risk to the business of falling behind the competition. With MongoDB Atlas Stream Processing, customers now have a single interface to easily extract insights from high-velocity and high-volume streaming data. MongoDB Atlas Stream Processing works with any type of data, and with its flexible data model, enables customers to build highly engaging applications that can analyze data in real time to adjust application behavior and inform business operations (e.g., highly personalized promotional offers, real-time inventory management, fraud prevention). MongoDB's flexible data model can also be easily changed over time as needs evolve to ensure applications are consistently providing an optimized experience for end-users and making business operations more efficient. With MongoDB Atlas Stream Processing, organizations can now do significantly more with their data in less time and with no heavy lifting. To learn more, visit mongodb.com/products/platform/atlas-stream-processing .





MongoDB Atlas Stream Processing transforms the way organizations can process streaming data to engage end-users and speed up operations. Real-time streaming data (e.g., data coming from IoT devices, end-user browsing behaviors, inventory feeds) is critical to modern applications because it gives organizations the ability to engage end-users with real-time experiences as behaviors change and optimize business operations as conditions change. Streaming data is rich, heterogeneous, and constantly changing—requiring a flexible and scalable data model that can quickly evolve as conditions change. For this reason, rigid and inflexible relational data schemas are less ideal for working with real-time data that can keep up with ground truth. To incorporate streaming data into applications today, many developer teams must use specialized programming languages, libraries, application programming interfaces (APIs), and drivers bolted onto existing technology stacks. This creates a complex and fragmented development experience with teams having to learn how to use different tools for ever-changing use cases, leading to longer development cycles and increased costs. As a result, developers working with streaming data often face a level of complexity that leads to a slower pace of innovation and a risk to the business of falling behind the competition. With MongoDB Atlas Stream Processing, customers now have a single interface to easily extract insights from high-velocity and high-volume streaming data. MongoDB Atlas Stream Processing works with any type of data, and with its flexible data model, enables customers to build highly engaging applications that can analyze data in real time to adjust application behavior and inform business operations (e.g., highly personalized promotional offers, real-time inventory management, prevention). MongoDB's flexible data model can also be easily changed over time as needs evolve to ensure applications are consistently providing an optimized experience for end-users and making business operations more efficient. With MongoDB Atlas Stream Processing, organizations can now do significantly more with their data in less time and with no heavy lifting. To learn more, visit . Scale with greater flexibility using MongoDB Time Series collections: Workload scalability and data flexibility for MongoDB Time Series collections now make it easier to handle enterprise-scale time series workloads and provide the option to modify data that has already been ingested. Time series workloads can grow quickly in use cases where, for example, millions of devices are sending data to a database for processing. Once data is ingested, time series databases typically do not allow that data to be modified. If there was an error in the data before it was ingested into the database, that means future analyses would be flawed. Further, because time series data evolves as real-world conditions change, a flexible data model is required to ensure it can effectively be put to use with the ability to quickly map new relationships between data, generate forecasts, and update the business logic of applications or make operations more efficient. Now, MongoDB Time Series collections provide scaling enhancements and the ability to modify time series data—giving customers more control over their data at scale. These new capabilities result in better storage efficiency and improved query speeds for the most demanding time series workloads while helping customers meet strict data governance requirements. Together, these new enhancements to MongoDB Time Series collections give customers the scalability and flexibility required for mission-critical time series workloads. To get started, visit mongodb.com/time-series .





Workload scalability and data flexibility for MongoDB Time Series collections now make it easier to handle enterprise-scale time series workloads and provide the option to modify data that has already been ingested. Time series workloads can grow quickly in use cases where, for example, millions of devices are sending data to a database for processing. Once data is ingested, time series databases typically do not allow that data to be modified. If there was an error in the data before it was ingested into the database, that means future analyses would be flawed. Further, because time series data evolves as real-world conditions change, a flexible data model is required to ensure it can effectively be put to use with the ability to quickly map new relationships between data, generate forecasts, and update the business logic of applications or make operations more efficient. Now, MongoDB Time Series collections provide scaling enhancements and the ability to modify time series data—giving customers more control over their data at scale. These new capabilities result in better storage efficiency and improved query speeds for the most demanding time series workloads while helping customers meet strict data governance requirements. Together, these new enhancements to MongoDB Time Series collections give customers the scalability and flexibility required for mission-critical time series workloads. To get started, visit . Tier and query data on Microsoft Azure with MongoDB Atlas Online Archive and Atlas Data Federation: New multi-cloud options bring Microsoft Azure support to MongoDB Atlas Online Archive and Atlas Data Federation in addition to Amazon Web Services (AWS). Customers today use MongoDB Atlas Online Archive to automatically tier Atlas databases to the most cost-effective cloud object storage option while retaining the ability to query. By adding support for Microsoft Azure, customers can now more easily keep their entire workloads in the same cloud. Atlas Data Federation provides a seamless way to read and write data from Atlas databases and cloud object stores. This dramatically simplifies how customers can generate datasets from Atlas to feed downstream applications and systems that leverage cloud storage. Now, by adding support for Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, customers can work with Azure data in addition to AWS. To learn more, visit mongodb.com/atlas/data-federation .

"The new MongoDB Atlas capabilities announced today are in response to the feedback we get from customers all around the world—they love that their teams are able to quickly build and innovate with MongoDB Atlas and want to be able to do even more with it across the enterprise," said Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO at MongoDB. "With the new features we're launching today, we're further supporting not only customers who are just getting started, but also customers who have the most demanding requirements for functionality, performance, scale, and flexibility so they can unleash the power of software and data to build advanced applications to transform their businesses."

LangChain is a framework designed to simplify the creation of applications using large language models. "By modularizing the components of an application powered with a large language model, LangChain aims to make the app building experience flexible, yet cohesive," said Harrison Chase, Co-Founder and CEO at LangChain. "Similarly, MongoDB Atlas brings the database and vector store in one place—thus also providing flexibility and cohesiveness. Together, we're a natural fit to enhance developer productivity, which has been demonstrated by the organic community enthusiasm which has already led to several integrations."

LlamaIndex is a data framework to help customers build large language model apps. "We are excited to be partnering with MongoDB, as we share the same goal of simplifying how developers build modern apps with LLMs that are connected to external or proprietary data," said Jerry Liu, CEO at LlamaIndex. "With the announcement of MongoDB Atlas Vector Search, developers can now easily store all the requisite data, from context chunks to indexes and vectors, in one platform while connecting it to their preferred LLM with LlamaIndex."

Nomic is a company that helps improve AI explainability and accessibility. "MongoDB and Nomic is a powerful combination of technologies that allows you to store and search across vectors with MongoDB and visualize them with Nomic," said Brandon Duderstadt, CEO at Nomic. "Using the two technologies together you can get a deeper understanding of your data with Nomic and then operationalize it in a battle tested platform with MongoDB Atlas."

Beamable is a technology company that provides a full-stack, live operations platform that allows game developers to both build and operate live games with 32 games currently live and dozens more in active development. "We built our platform on MongoDB Atlas due to its workload versatility, and ability to easily scale vertically and horizontally," said Ali El Rhermoul, CTO at Beamable. "We've been evaluating MongoDB Atlas Vector Search capabilities in conjunction with OpenAI Embeddings for use in generative AI applications, and were impressed by how trivial it was to set up and use. This means we and our game developer community can build novel AI-powered experiences on Beamable, with familiar technology and without expanding the technology stack."

Pureinsights is an independent search technology and services company that partners with MongoDB to help customers deploy search-based applications on MongoDB Atlas. "We've been working with Atlas Vector Search while in private preview and are excited to be partnering with MongoDB to help enable this new capability for our customers," said Kamran Khan, CEO at Pureinsights. "Being able to store and use vectors within the MongoDB Atlas platform powers new workloads and exciting AI-powered experiences that users want, like semantic search and generative answers."

Anywhere Real Estate is the parent company of some of the world's leading real estate brokerage brands and service businesses. "Our development teams were spending too much time doing undifferentiated work managing our previous search solution, and we are currently rolling out our new solution powered by MongoDB Atlas and Atlas Search to our brand portfolio, which includes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty," said Damian Ng, Senior Vice President of Technology at Anywhere Real Estate. "Atlas Search allows us to ingest data from hundreds of Multiple Listing Services sources, aggregate the data, and provide customers with a search solution that efficiently delivers accurate and up-to-date information. Since implementing Atlas Search, we've observed a 60 percent improvement in response time for search results, and we're excited that MongoDB is decoupling its architecture to have dedicated nodes for Atlas Search so we can have even greater flexibility and control with our search workloads."

Hootsuite is a global leader in social media management that powers social media for brands and organizations around the world, from the smallest businesses to the largest enterprises. "Using Time Series collections with MongoDB Atlas, we were able to build a new feature that processes and stores a high volume of streaming data without ballooning our storage costs," said Chris Martin, Senior Software Developer at Hootsuite. "It also saved us from provisioning and maintaining a separate database built specifically for the purpose."

MongoDB Developer Data Platform

MongoDB Atlas is the leading multi-cloud developer data platform that accelerates and simplifies building with data. MongoDB Atlas provides an integrated set of data and application services in a unified environment to enable developer teams to quickly build with the capabilities, performance, and scale modern applications require.

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, our developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's new capabilities for MongoDB Atlas to build new classes of applications. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business and on our customers and our potential customers; the effects of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on June 2, 2023 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Media Relations

MongoDB

[email protected]

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.