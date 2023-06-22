MongoDB Launches Four New Capabilities for Developers to Reduce the Operational Overhead of Building Applications

MongoDB Atlas expands programming language support to simplify deploying resources on AWS using infrastructure-as-code

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today at its developer conference MongoDB.local NYC announced new capabilities for the world's most popular NoSQL database for building modern applications faster and with less heavy lifting. The new tools announced today empower developers to do their best work—including additional programming language support for using infrastructure-as-code (IaC) to deploy MongoDB Atlas on AWS and building server-side applications with Kotlin, streamlined capabilities for MongoDB Atlas Kubernetes Operator, and the general availability of the the PyMongoArrow library for more efficient data analysis using Python. Together, these new capabilities expand MongoDB's mission to meet developers where they are by integrating the tools they love in a single developer data platform to make it faster and easier to build applications. To learn more about building with MongoDB, visit mongodb.com .

Tens of thousands of customers and millions of developers rely on MongoDB Atlas every day as their preferred developer data platform to power applications because of its flexible data model, speed to deploy new features, and performance at scale. Developers also love using MongoDB Atlas because it eliminates the undifferentiated heavy lifting of infrastructure management and enables going from idea to innovation quickly with a unified developer data platform. However, for certain use cases, developers want to use specialized tools with MongoDB Atlas to better integrate their established workflows and have more granular control over the operational experience. For example, developers who prefer provisioning MongoDB Atlas clusters with IaC on AWS or building server-side applications want to use their programming language of choice. Further, many developers want to use the MongoDB Atlas command line interface (CLI) for more tasks in their specific workflows, while other developers want to be able to use additional programming languages for data science, machine learning, and application-driven analytics.

The new features and integrations announced today reinforce MongoDB's commitment to providing the best developer experience for building and iterating on ideas rather than wrangling tooling:

Additional options for deploying MongoDB Atlas on AWS: Developers can now use additional programming languages to create, manage, and update MongoDB Atlas resources using IaC with the AWS Cloud Development Kit (CDK). MongoDB provides support for IaC on AWS with the AWS CloudFormation Public Registry, AWS Partner Solution Deployments, and the AWS CDK. However, many developers want to use additional programming languages beyond Javascript and Typescript. Now, developers can use IaC with the AWS CDK to manage MongoDB Atlas resources with C#, Go, Java, and Python—making it easier for developers to streamline workflows using a wider variety of programming languages and reduce the amount of time they spend managing infrastructure. To get started, visit mongodb.com/atlas/aws-cloudformation

"Our long-term vision is to create a developer data platform that removes as much builder friction as possible and makes it easier for developers to do what they do best—build," said Andrew Davidson, Senior Vice President of Product at MongoDB. "Developers choose MongoDB Atlas because it's the best place to quickly build applications that can make the most out of their data. We continually hear from developers that they want to be able to use even more tools seamlessly on MongoDB Atlas, so with these additional integrations and expanded features, we are taking another step in fulfilling our mission to meet developers where they are and to provide the best possible building experience with the least amount of friction."

RedMonk is an industry analyst firm that exists to help companies understand and work with developers. "While the explosion in database, development, and infrastructure tooling in recent years has put more and more resources into the hands of developers, it's also led to a heavily fragmented and inefficient developer experience," said Stephen O'Grady, Principal Analyst at RedMonk. "Increasingly, however, enterprises are focusing on opportunities to thoughtfully retool their workflows to make them faster and more integrated. The C-suite is making these investments not just because it benefits developers by delivering a higher quality and lower friction experience, but because having more efficient developers that are able to iterate more quickly is the single best mechanism for improving an organization's overall velocity."

MongoDB Developer Data Platform

MongoDB Atlas is the leading multi-cloud developer data platform that accelerates and simplifies building with data. MongoDB Atlas provides an integrated set of data and application services in a unified environment to enable developer teams to quickly build with the capabilities, performance, and scale modern applications require.

About MongoDB

Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, our developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb.com .

