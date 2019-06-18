MongoDB Unveils Vision for the Development Platform Realm

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose data platform, today announced the future of mobile and web development by unveiling the product vision for Realm , a company it acquired in May of 2019. The popular mobile database and synchronization platform will merge with the serverless platform MongoDB Stitch under the Realm brand to give developers a better way to work with data all the way through the application lifecycle – from the front to the backend.

"The founding principle of MongoDB was to give developers a better database so they could focus on building great applications. We realized that by acquiring Realm we can extend that mission further up the development stack for data-intensive web and mobile applications," said Eliot Horowitz, CTO and co-founder, MongoDB. "By combining Realm's wildly popular mobile database and synchronization platform with the strengths of Stitch, we will eliminate a lot of work for developers by making it natural and easy to work with data at every layer of the stack, and to seamlessly move data between devices at the edge to the core backend."

Realm's synchronization protocol will connect with the MongoDB Atlas global cloud database on the backend, making Realm Sync a powerful way for developers to connect data to the devices running their applications. As a part of MongoDB, Realm is positioned to become the default database for mobile developers and the easiest way to build real-time data applications in the browser, and in iOS and Android devices.

"In the same way that MongoDB made clear that the old tabular, relational database model was not appropriate for working with modern data, Realm created a better solution on the mobile side than both embedded relational databases and proprietary data stores used at the edge. That natural harmony makes us very excited about what the combined power of Realm and MongoDB is going to do for developers," said Alex Stigsen, CTO, Realm. "Both sides of this acquisition are obsessed with making data easier to work with so developers can build better applications, faster. Longtime fans of Realm are going to love the new capabilities we are now able to offer and we are excited to reach an even wider audience of mobile and web developers."

Developers should expect increased investments to the core Realm database and to have access to the new Realm Sync in 2020.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose data platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 14,200 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 70 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning our product vision for Realm. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on June 7, 2019, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

