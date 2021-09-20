Mongoose®-Plus from Opus IVS Earns Coveted Motor Top 20 Tools Award

DETROIT, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mongoose-Plus builds on a legacy of leadership for Opus IVS offering J2534 pass-thru technology for diagnostics, reprogramming and security functions for dealerships and independent repair shops. Mongoose-Plus provides an easy-to-use interface which allows users to repair complex vehicles with OE applications in-house. Mongoose-Plus works with OEM J2534 applications for Chrysler, Ford, GM, Nissan, Toyota and VW/Audi.

Brian Herron, President of Opus IVS, indicated, "We are proud to receive the Motor Top 20 Tools Award recognizing our OE essential tools like Mongoose-Plus that are used in dealerships by professional technicians in conjunction with OE software for diagnostics and programming. This new Mongoose improves on our existing Mongoose family which has sold more than 100,000 units into dealerships and the aftermarket. It also reinforces why OEMs like Toyota selected Opus IVS to design and manufacture technology for the Techstream OEM factory diagnostic scan tool for North American Toyota and Lexus dealerships."

Opus IVS's J2534 leadership dates to 1998 due to the experience and capabilities of the Opus IVS acquisition of Drew Technologies, who led the way in bringing OEM diagnostic and reprogramming applications to the aftermarket through participation in the development of SAE standards, OEM relationships and collaboration on Right to Repair efforts. "Opus IVS is proud to provide OEM approved or -validated products by virtue of our long-term partnerships and licensing agreements with virtually every domestic, European and Japanese car manufacturer," Herron added.

For more information about Opus IVS and its award-winning Mongoose®-Plus J2534 single-OEM device as well as other programming, calibration and diagnostic solutions, talk to an Opus IVS representative or visit https://www.opusivs.com/products

More on Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS develops industry leading OEM-endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific master technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group. Opus Group has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

