Setting the Standard: Opus IVS Delivers Unprecedented Diagnostic Support with Giotto Release 22.1

Giotto Includes Extensive Data on 2024 MY and ADAS

DEXTER, Mich., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, the global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and on-demand remote expert support; today proudly announces the launch of Giotto software's latest iteration - release 22.1, has been seamlessly integrated into the DriveSafe and DrivePro products.

The new Giotto release again sets the benchmark, offering a first-to-market comprehensive support for MY24 vehicles, along with strides forward in enhanced system coverage such as new FCA and GM system functions, and Kia new model coverage.

Customers Experiencing the Power of Enhanced Coverage

The latest content update also brings the MY24 range of Chrysler, GM, Hyundai/Kia, Jaguar, Land Rover, Subaru, VW, and Volvo complemented by additional ADAS support for GM vehicles. Furthermore, Opus IVS introduces enhanced EV coverage for GM trucks and Hyundai while adding DoIP support across the vehicle coverage.

"This our most robust release to date. Our customers need 2024 coverage for the vehicles they are servicing today, and our platforms are now the first to have full 2024 MY coverage. Our increasing presence in the Collision shop space offers insights into the content that shops need to service today's advanced vehicles. With the DriveSafe tool, you have the freedom to choose the scanning method that best suits your repair needs, whether it's OEM scanning or leveraging our exceptional multi-brand capabilities," said Jay Horak, CTO of Opus IVS.

Opus IVS continues to lead the way in innovation, empowering repair technicians with state-of-the-art technology that drives the industry forward. Discover the importance of the Giotto release 22.1 today and unlock a world of possibilities for safe, complex vehicle repair.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Auto Techcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 55M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opusivs.com,

(877) 945-6442,

E-mail [email protected]

For More Information, Press Only:

Kathy McDaniel,

[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS