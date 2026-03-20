Monitor energy use with alerts - ahead of the summer heat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin rising across the state, Duke Energy Florida encourages customers to explore its Usage Alerts program, a tool designed to help monitor energy use and better anticipate monthly bills before it arrives.

How Usage Alerts work: Customers with a smart meter and an email address on file are automatically enrolled to receive alerts that provide insights into their electricity use throughout the billing cycle.

Mid-cycle alerts: Customers receive an email notification around the midpoint of their billing cycle showing how much electricity they have used so far and how that usage translates to current costs. The alert also includes a projected bill estimate if usage continues at the same rate through the end of the billing cycle. This information allows customers to stay informed and adjust during periods of increased electricity demand.

Customers receive an email notification around the midpoint of their billing cycle showing how much electricity they have used so far and how that usage translates to current costs. Advanced notice to avoid bill surprises: By receiving this information before the billing cycle ends, customers have time to adjust their energy usage and potentially reduce costs before their bill arrives. Customers can make changes such as adjusting thermostat settings, reducing unnecessary electricity use or shifting certain activities to cooler times of the day. This helps customers plan ahead and avoid unexpected costs during the hottest months of the year.

By receiving this information before the billing cycle ends, customers have time to adjust their energy usage and potentially reduce costs before their bill arrives.

Helpful during warmer months: With air conditioning accounting for a large portion of residential electricity use in Florida, monitoring energy usage can be especially important as temperatures rise in the summer.

Our view:

"As Florida temperatures begin to climb, many customers see an increase in energy use," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "Supporting our customers with strong billing visibility and usage monitors to reduce monthly bills is a priority. Usage Alerts provide helpful insight during the billing cycle so customers can better understand their energy use and make adjustments before their bill arrives."

Additional tools to help:

Explore other rate options

Enroll a qualifying smart thermostat for bill credits

Track energy use on the website or the Duke Energy mobile app

Enroll in Budget Billing for predictable monthly energy bills

Flexible payment options:

Customers enrolled in Budget Billing do not receive Usage Alerts. The Budget Billing program offers a predictable monthly energy bill, regardless of changes in energy usage or the weather.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Laitin Sterling

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy