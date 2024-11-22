Monitoring Mortality Risk using Medalogix Helps Providers Reduce Death on Home Health Census by 52%

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medalogix, the leading machine learning and AI company specializing in clinical decision support and advancement of patient care in home health and hospice, and strategic payor initiatives in the home, today announced the general availability of the new data science model for Pulse Transitions, formerly known as Bridge.

Medalogix is the leading mortality risk solution for Home Health providers, already providing patient insights for more than 10% of all Medicare Home Health average daily census. Announced in January of 2024, Pulse Transitions integrates the previous Bridge solution into the Pulse platform. This combination of clinical insights and workflow empowers providers to identify patients who may be better served by moving to hospice.

"By upgrading the underlying model to help providers assess visit-by-visit mortality risk, Medalogix enables Home Health to identify hospice eligible patients faster and more efficiently", said Scott Hampel, COO at Medalogix. "The new Transitions mortality risk model has an improved predictive strength of 50% for patients in the top 10% when compared to Bridge – thereby reducing the number of clinical reviews of patient charts needed to identify Hospice candidates on Home Health."

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has recently focused on the Hospice benefit, especially focused on patient access. Hospice is associated with lower Medicare end-of-life expenditures when hospice lengths of stays are greater than 10 days. When stays of at least six months in the last year of life, spending was on average 11% lower than the adjusted spending of beneficiaries who did not elect hospice. Reemphasizing that earlier enrollment in hospice reduces Medicare spending even further.

A recent study found that 80% of Americans would prefer to die at home, but only 20% actually do. According to The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (Medpac) latest hospice report, beneficiaries who received hospice care have a median length of stay (LOS) of only 18 days and more than 25% of hospice decedents enroll in hospice care during the last week of life. This creates a negative experience for patients, their families, and for caregivers.

By leveraging Transitions, providers are realizing improvements related to regulatory, compliance, patient experience, and outcomes, on their home health census through:

Reduction in deaths on Home Health Census of approximately 52%

Up to 100% increase of patients' days on Hospice Census

Reductions in short Hospice stays

Improved screening workflows for Hospice appropriate candidates

Appropriate reductions in average home health utilization

Decrease in Home Health rehospitalization rate

Improved care coordination between Home Health and Hospice

Improved patient outcomes (5-Star ratings & value-based metrics)

"With financial and operating challenges continuing to grow for our customers, it's imperative we are improving our products and services so our clients can work as efficiently as possible." Says Elliott Wood, President & CEO of Medalogix. "Because the new model is significantly better, not only will we help our customers work more efficiently, but we will also continue to identify more patients who hospice eligible earlier in the process, giving our customers the opportunity to have a crucial conversation at the end of life and ensuring patients are receiving the right care at the right time."

To learn more about the Pulse platform, or the Transitions solution visit https://medalogix.com/pulse-transitions/.

SOURCE Medalogix