Monk Launches Cash Application 2.0, Automating 80% of Payment Matching with a Fully Auditable AI Engine

New lockbox and check upload recovers the payment detail bank feeds strip out, and a three-tier matching architecture applies every payment with a full audit trail.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monk, the AI-native accounts receivable platform, today announced Cash Application 2.0, a rebuilt cash application experience that pairs a three-tier matching architecture with new lockbox and check upload. The release targets one of the least automated and most time-consuming jobs in finance: matching incoming payments to open invoices.

Cash Application 2.0: Automating the Payments Everyone Matches by Hand Speed Speed AR is Broken Ep. 1 | Automating Cash Application, featuring Nurah Kutty Speed Speed See the Cash Application 2.0 Module at Monk with 90% matching accuracy

The stakes are high. Roughly $10 trillion sits in unpaid invoices globally, and the average invoice now takes 59 days to clear, according to Allianz. Much of that delay comes from a step that is still largely manual: matching incoming payments to the right invoices. In a recent NACM and BlackLine survey, 44% of organizations said they still rely on little to no automation to manage remittance data spread across emails, PDFs, portals, and lockboxes.*** When a lockbox deposit arrives as a single lump sum, or one check covers six invoices at once, the detail needed to match it is missing, and the work falls back on finance teams.

The launch lands as finance leaders come under pressure to prove their AI investments work. According to Gartner, a June 2025 survey of 183 CFOs found that 84% of finance organizations have implemented or are planning to implement AI, yet only 7% report a high or very high impact.* Speaking at the Gartner Finance Symposium/Xpo 2026 in London, Ash Mehta, Sr Director Analyst in the Gartner Finance practice, said: "Organizations that succeed with AI are not necessarily smarter, luckier or better funded. Rather, they follow a structured and disciplined roadmap that connects finance AI initiatives to business outcomes." Gartner advises CFOs to "identify 3-5 use cases to pilot at a time" rather than spreading effort thin.**

Cash application fits that profile: bounded, high-volume, and tied to a number every CFO tracks. It is where agentic AI creates measurable value for a finance team, because the result shows up in cash applied, invoices closed, and hours returned.

"A lot of AI in finance stops at the demo," said George Kurdin, founder and CEO of Monk. "The teams getting real value picked one painful, high-volume process and automated it end to end, with an audit trail finance can stand behind. Cash application is that process. It is complex, it maps to a number every CFO watches, and until now it was mostly done by hand. We automated it in a way finance can trust."

How Monk cash application works: three matching tiers

Financial data must be accurate every time. Monk built three matching tiers, each with a different tolerance for risk. Tier one is deterministic matches, applied automatically at full confidence with no LLM involved. Tier two is custom rules, deterministic and specific to each customer's business, which Monk now suggests based on the patterns it observes. Tier three is a background agent that runs daily over transaction and invoice data, handles the cases the first two tiers cannot encode, learns from every manual match, and improves over time.

The automated match rate for cash application is 80% and trending up. Every match shows its reasoning and keeps a full audit trail, so customers can see exactly how each decision was made.

"Finance automation cannot run on a guess," said Brodie Marshall, Founding Engineer at Monk. "We built cash application so every match is either certain or explainable, with a full audit trail behind it. Lockbox and check upload was the missing piece. It puts back the payment detail the bank feed does not show, which is where most of the hardest matches come from."

Recovering the detail bank feeds discard

Cash Application 2.0 also fixes a long-standing problem in how payment data arrives. Most setups pull transactions from a bank feed such as Plaid or Mercury, but by the time a payment reaches the bank, the detail needed to match it has been stripped out. A lockbox deposit that was really six separate customer payments shows up as one aggregated transaction. Monk now lets customers upload lockbox files and images of checks, extracts the data, and enriches the transaction with what the feed dropped, lifting the match rate substantially.

Customers are already seeing the result on the hardest payments. "It handles the payments that used to eat up our team's time," said Liam Clements, Director of Finance at Goodship. "Monk's agents have already saved us hours every week."

Now available

Cash application, lockbox and check upload, and suggested rules are live now for Monk customers.

About Monk

Monk is an AI-native accounts receivable platform that brings together collections, cash application, and forecasting. Monk resolves 88.2% of collections with zero human intervention. Customers see a 40%+ reduction in DSO, an 80% automated match rate for cash application, and roughly 26 hours a month back across their teams. More than $1.4B in receivables is managed on the platform. Monk raised $25M to help businesses get paid fast and is based in New York. Learn more at monk.com.

Media

AR is Broken Ep. 1 | Automating Cash Application, featuring Nurah Kutty (YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpzLiJ2Y0Pg)

Cash Application 2.0: Automating the Payments Everyone Matches by Hand (YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHFjqohLJrA)

Blog Posts:

Introducing Cash Application 2.0 (link: https://monk.com/blog/introducing-cash-application-2-0)

Upload Remittances: recover the payment detail your bank feed throws away (link: https://monk.com/blog/cash-application-upload-remittance)

Custom Rules: Cash Application rules that build themselves (link: https://monk.com/blog/cash-application-suggested-rules)

Contact

Kendall Warson

+1 415-827-6585

[email protected] | [email protected]

* Source: Gartner, Inc. Figures cited from a Gartner press release, "Gartner Says CFOs Need Structured Finance AI Roadmaps," June 8, 2026, referencing a June 2025 Gartner survey of 183 CFOs.

** GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with reference only. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.

*** Source: NACM and BlackLine, State of AR Automation survey.

SOURCE Monk