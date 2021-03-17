Monocent Inc, Receives Authorization From COFEPRIS (Mexico) And INVIMA (Colombia), For Their US-Manufactured, CE Marked, Highly Accurate, Easy-To-Use, 15-Minute, COVID-19 Antigen Test; Paired With Rymedi's Technology Platform; Scaling US Manufacturing To 5 Million Tests Per Month.

The Monocent Antigen Test is one component of Monocent's comprehensive COVID-19 testing solution. The test is paired with a complimentary, cutting-edge, HIPAA compliant technology platform, Rymedi. Rymedi's intuitive software will allow test administrators to securely send results to an individuals' mobile wallet and display as a scannable QR code. Positive results can be automatically reported to public health agencies or administrators, making it ideal for government run or corporate testing programs.

"Monocent stands for quality and innovation, we value and cherish the trust our customers and partners, around the world, have put in our company. We strive to pursue perfection and deliver excellence in each one of our products. From the beginning of the pandemic, our goal has always been to create the most accurate COVID-19 testing solution that was both simple to use and affordable," said Shervin Taheri, President of Monocent. "Offering a fast, reliable and consistently accurate antigen test that detects active infection which doesn't require the use of any additional equipment for around $6.00, provides our customers with a practical solution, no matter where they are in world. By pairing our test with Rymedi's technology platform, our customers can effectively manage their testing programs and the health of their employees, patients or citizens. I'm proud of what our team has been able to accomplish but we realize that there is still work to be done. We will continue to do our part to combat COVID-19 by developing new and innovative solutions that can be available to everyone, regardless of economic or geographic factors."

For more information on any of our products or to place an order, please call 1-424-310-0777, email [email protected] or visit www.monocent.com.

SOURCE Monocent Inc.