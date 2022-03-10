Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size to Grow by USD 165.63 Million | Increasing Use Of MCAA Derivatives In End-user Industries to Boost Growth | Technavio

The increasing use of MCAA derivatives in end-user industries, strict regulations on the use of chlorine-based chemical, and growth in the personal care and nutrition industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, volatile prices of raw materials, high production and transportation conditions, and stringent regulations on the usage of chemicals will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Monochloroacetic Acid Market Segment Highlights

Application

Cellulosic

The cellulosic application segment held the highest monochloroacertic acid market share in 2021. The segment will account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals. The cellulosic application will also gain traction as it is used as a stabilizing, suspending, and thickening agent in food and beverages.

Agrochemicals



Thioglycolic Acid



Surfactants



Others

Geography

APAC

APAC emerged as the highest revenue-generating regional segment of the market. 47% of the growth of the market will be contributed by APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for monochloroacetic acid market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing demand for food and beverages coupled with growth of healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector will facilitate the monochloroacetic acid market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Monochloroacetic Acid Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio categorizes the global monochloroacetic acid market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the monochloroacetic acid market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Our monochloroacetic acid market report covers the following areas:

Monochloroacetic Acid Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the monochloroacetic acid market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. vendors are deploying growth strategies such as cost of production, product innovation, price, operational cost, RD cost, and product quality to compete in the market. For instance, companies such as Abhishek Impex offer monochloroacetic acid that is highly soluble in water as well as most of the organic solvents which is marketed and manufactured in the purest form.

Some of the top monochloroacetic acid market players covered in this report are:

Abhishek Impex

Anugrah In Org Pvt. Ltd.

Archit Organosys Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

CABB Group GmbH

Daicel Corp.

Denak Co. Ltd.

Henan HDF Chemical Co. Ltd.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

ITALMAR THAILAND Co. Ltd.

Co. Ltd. Jiangxi Biochem Co. Ltd.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Kerry Group Plc

Mahalaxmi Industries

Merck KGaA

Meridian Chem Bond Pvt. Ltd.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

PCC SE

S.R.Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd.

Shiv Chem Industries

TerraTech Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Monochloroacetic Acid Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist monochloroacetic acid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the monochloroacetic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the monochloroacetic acid market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of monochloroacetic acid market vendors

Monochloroacetic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 165.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abhishek Impex, Anugrah In Org Pvt. Ltd., Archit Organosys Ltd., Atul Ltd., CABB Group GmbH, Daicel Corp., Denak Co. Ltd., Henan HDF Chemical Co. Ltd., IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ITALMAR THAILAND Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Biochem Co. Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Mahalaxmi Industries, Merck KGaA, Meridian Chem Bond Pvt. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PCC SE, S.R.Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd., Shiv Chem Industries, TerraTech Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Cellulosic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cellulosic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cellulosic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cellulosic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cellulosic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Agrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Agrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Thioglycolic acid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Thioglycolic acid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Thioglycolic acid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Thioglycolic acid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Thioglycolic acid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abhishek Impex

Exhibit 101: Abhishek Impex - Overview



Exhibit 102: Abhishek Impex - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Abhishek Impex - Key offerings

10.4 Anugrah In Org Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Anugrah In Org Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Anugrah In Org Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Anugrah In Org Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 CABB Group GmbH

Exhibit 107: CABB Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 108: CABB Group GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: CABB Group GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Daicel Corp.

Exhibit 110: Daicel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Daicel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Daicel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Daicel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Daicel Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Denak Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Denak Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Denak Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Denak Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 122: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Kerry Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 125: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 127: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 128: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 130: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.11 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Exhibit 132: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 133: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 135: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 137: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

