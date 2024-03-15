Monoclonal Antibody (mABs) Therapeutics Market Worth $497.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoclonal Antibody (mABs) Therapeutics Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $252.6 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $497.5 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Technological advancements in antibody engineering and production processes also contribute significantly. Additionally, growing investments in research and development, coupled with expanding applications in personalized medicine, drive market growth. For example, drugs like rituximab (used for lymphoma and leukemia) and trastuzumab (used for breast cancer) exemplify the success and potential of monoclonal antibody therapeutics.

Monoclonal Antibody (mABs) Therapeutics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $252.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $497.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Production Method, Source, Route Of Administration, Therapy Area, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Innovative therapeutic indications Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for personalized medicine

The In-Vitro accounted for the largest share of production method in the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market in 2023.

By Production Method, the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is segmented into in-vitro and in-vivo. In-Vitro for the largest share of the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market in 2023. The in vitro production method for monoclonal antibody therapeutics is propelled by factors such as scalability, cost-effectiveness, and reduced risk of contamination compared to traditional in vivo methods. Advancements in cell culture technologies and bioprocessing techniques have enhanced productivity and consistency. Moreover, regulatory agencies favor in vitro production for its quality control advantages.

The human source segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Based on sources, monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is segmented into human, humanized, chimeric and other sources. In 2023, human segment accounted for the largest share of the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market and humanized segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2024-2029. The human source monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is propelled by factors such as reduced immunogenicity, improved efficacy, and enhanced safety profiles compared to non-human sources. Increasing demand for precision medicine and personalized therapies also drives market growth. Technological advancements in antibody discovery platforms, such as phage display and transgenic mice, further accelerate development timelines. Examples include adalimumab (Humira) for autoimmune diseases and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for cancer, highlighting the success and potential of human-sourced monoclonal antibody therapeutics in addressing diverse medical needs.

The autoimmune and inflammatory segment accounted for the largest share of the therapy area segment in the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market in 2023.

Based on therapy area the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is segmented into autoimmune & inflammatory disorders, oncology, hematology, opthalmology and other therapy area. In 2023, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases segment dominated the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market. The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and cancer is driven by several factors. For autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, increasing prevalence, unmet medical needs, and advancements in targeted therapies propel market growth. Examples include adalimumab (Humira) for rheumatoid arthritis and infliximab (Remicade) for Crohn's disease. In cancer, rising incidence rates, expanding treatment options, and personalized medicine approaches contribute to market expansion.

The hospitals accounted for the largest share of end user in the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market in 2023.

By end user, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other end users. In 2023, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market. The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market for hospitals is driven by factors such as increasing patient admissions, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for advanced treatments. Examples include hospitals incorporating monoclonal antibody therapies like bevacizumab (Avastin) for cancer into their treatment regimens, enhancing patient care and outcomes

Europe is likely to grow at significant CAGR during forecast period of 2024-2029.

The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market. Europe's accelerated growth is attributed to several factors. Robust healthcare infrastructure, favorable government policies, increased research and development investments, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding adoption of innovative medical technologies. Additionally, collaborations between academia, industry, and regulatory bodies further drive advancements in healthcare, propelling Europe towards faster-paced growth in various medical sectors.

Monoclonal Antibody (mABs) Therapeutics Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering



Increasing demand for personalized medicine



Growing product pipeline of mAb therapeutics

Restraints:

Stringent regulatory approval process



High cost of mAb treatments

Opportunities:

Innovative therapeutic indications



Rising technological advancements in antibody engineering

Challenge:

Rising development & production costs

Key Market Players of Monoclonal Antibody (mABs) Therapeutics Industry:

Key players in the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbvie Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Bristol Myers Squibb Company (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Sanofi (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Amgen Inc. (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), GSK plc. (UK), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), and among others.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXOs and Directors - 30%, and Executives- 25%

By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, Middle East & Africa - 5%

Recent Developments of Monoclonal Antibody (mABs) Therapeutics Industry:

In January 2024 , UCB Inc., received U.S. FDA approval for RYSTIGGO (rozanolixizumab-noli) or the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive.

, UCB Inc., received U.S. FDA approval for RYSTIGGO (rozanolixizumab-noli) or the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) or anti-muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive. In August 2023 , Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received U.S. FDA approval Veopoz (pozelimab-bbfg) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with CHAPLE disease, also known as CD55-deficient protein-losing enteropathy.

, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received U.S. FDA approval Veopoz (pozelimab-bbfg) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with CHAPLE disease, also known as CD55-deficient protein-losing enteropathy. In August 2023 , Pfizer received U.S. FDA accelerated approval for ELREXFIO (elranatamab-bcmm) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least four prior lines of therapy.

, Pfizer received U.S. FDA accelerated approval for ELREXFIO (elranatamab-bcmm) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least four prior lines of therapy. In August 2023 , Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson received U.S. FDA accelerated approval for TALVEY (talquetamab-tgvs), a first-in-class bispecific antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy.

Monoclonal Antibody (mABs) Therapeutics Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall monoclonal antibody therapeutics market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering, increasing demand for personalized medicine, growing product pipeline of innovative mAb therapeutics) restraints (Stringent regulatory approval process and High cost of mAb treatments), opportunities (Innovative therapeutic indications, Rising technological advancements in antibody engineering), and challenges (Rising production costs for mAbs) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market

Clinical Trials: Detail Analysis on the products under clinical trials phase III and phase II&III.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products/services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market

Competitive Assessment: are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland ), Abbvie Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Bristol Myers Squibb Company (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Sanofi ( France ), Novartis AG ( Switzerland ), Amgen Inc. (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( Japan ), GSK plc. (UK), Eli Lilly and Company (US), among others in the market.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets