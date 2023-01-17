Monoethylene Glycol Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Saudi Basic Industries, Reliance Industries, Dow Chemicals, Shell & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monoethylene Glycol Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Grade (High Purity Monoethylene Glycol (MEG), Anti-Freeze Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)), By Production Process, By End-User Industry, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Monoethylene Glycol Market is projected to have massive growth at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in manufacturing of PET packaging solutions. China produces roughly seven million metric tons of plastic products every month.



Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is an essential feedstock used in the production of polyester fibers, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins, and engine coolants. China has universally aced in the manufacturing and consumption of Monoethylene Glycol among other countries.

Other countries in Asia Pacific such as Singapore is gradually attracting foreign investment opportunities to build manufacturing units with optimum production capacity. Cash flow rich companies in the monoethylene glycol market are escalating R&D for the proprietary advanced process technology for of MEG which is garnering the growth of Global Monoethylene Glycol market during the forecast period.



Development of Textile Industry as well as Growing Dominance of Polyester Fiber



Detailed analysis across APAC Region for growing industrial and private consumption of Monoethylene Glycol reports Textile and Apparel Industry as a significant cornerstone. Developing countries across APAC region have captured huge revenue share for both Domestic and Export Market owing to the huge Textile Manufacturing setup in the countries.

According to the European Commission, "The Textile Industry has undergone a disruptive change recently to ensure that its competitiveness stays at the top by shifting towards high quality value-added products. Textile and clothing have seen a strong export performance.

Exports increased by 58% between 2010-2019, whilst imports increased by 43%". The demand for automobiles has been propelled by factors such as improving socioeconomic situations, developing economies, improved infrastructure, and an increasing number of vehicles, among others. This has enabled the Global Monoethylene Glycol Market to grow rapidly during the forecast period.



Rising Demand for MEG in manufacturing of PET Packaging applications



Companies supplying high purity and anti-freeze Monoethylene Glycol have reported increased sales in 2022 in comparison to previous years which is mainly attributed to rising utilization of Monoethylene glycol across range of industries such as Textile, Packaging, Plastic, and Automotive. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), "The paper and packaging sector in India is growing rapidly and has significant potential for future expansion. The industry was valued at $50.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $204.81 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 26.7% from 2020 to 2025" Growing demand for Customized PET packaging solutions is also driving innovations in the product development of Mono Ethylene Glycol and its other industrial grades. Monoethylene Glycol is gradually becoming a significant market for various other end-user industrial markets which has led to increased domestic and export market for the companies operating in Global Monoethylene Glycol Market.



Recent Trends and Developments

In January 2022 , ExxonMobil and SABIC jointly started operating world-scale manufacturing facility in San Patricio County, Texas . The new manufacturing facility will be producing packaging, agricultural films, and construction materials by incorporating 1.8 million metric ton per year ethane steam cracker, two polyethylene units with production capacity of 1.3 million tons per year and a Monoethylene glycol unit with an installed capacity of 1.1 million metric tons annually.

, ExxonMobil and SABIC jointly started operating world-scale manufacturing facility in . The new manufacturing facility will be producing packaging, agricultural films, and construction materials by incorporating 1.8 million metric ton per year ethane steam cracker, two polyethylene units with production capacity of 1.3 million tons per year and a Monoethylene glycol unit with an installed capacity of 1.1 million metric tons annually. To meet growing requirement for Polyester fiber and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) used across various end-user industries like Textile and Packaging Industry, SABIC has funded for newly start-up activities to reach a production capacity of 700,000 metric tons of Monoethylene Glycol at its manufacturing affiliate, Jubail United Petrochemical Company.

Report Scope:



In this report, Global Monoethylene Glycol Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Monoethylene Glycol, By Grade:

High Purity Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

Anti-Freeze Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

Monoethylene Glycol, By Application:

Dentistry

Cosmetics

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Outlook



6. North America Monoethylene Glycol Market Outlook



7. Europe Monoethylene Glycol Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Monoethylene Glycol Market Outlook



9. South America Monoethylene Glycol Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Monoethylene Glycol Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Monoethylene Glycol Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

BASF SE

Reliance Industries Limited

The Dow Chemicals Company

Shell plc

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

MEGlobal International FZE

EQUATE Petrochemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yab5l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets