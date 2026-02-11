Monogoto and Nordic Semiconductor Collaborate to Accelerate the nuSIM Ecosystem for IoT-Optimized Integrated Connectivity

As IoT devices become smaller, more power-efficient, and more globally distributed, the industry is shifting away from removable SIMs toward integrated SIM technologies. Through this collaboration, Monogoto and Nordic Semiconductor are enabling developers and device manufacturers to adopt nuSIM-ready designs that embed connectivity directly into the nRF9151 module, streamlining manufacturing, improving security, and delivering seamless global connectivity from day one.

"nuSIM represents a fundamental shift in how IoT devices are designed, manufactured, and deployed. It is part of the Software-Defined Connectivity revolution," said Maor Efrati, CTO at Monogoto. "By removing the need for a physical SIM and enabling embedding connectivity directly into the module, we remove friction across the entire lifecycle, from prototyping to mass deployment—all without compromising on security. Our collaboration with Nordic is about growing an open, scalable ecosystem where this integrated SIM technology enables secure, low-power, and future-proof IoT connectivity across terrestrial and satellite networks."

The collaboration allows Nordic Semiconductor customers to leverage Monogoto's cellular, satellite (NTN), and private network connectivity as part of an integrated connectivity experience aligned with nuSIM principles. The Nordic nRF9151-SMA-DK development kit is equipped with Monogoto connectivity, giving developers immediate, hands-on access to globally optimized connectivity without the complexity of traditional SIM provisioning or physical SIM handling.

"The future of IoT depends on tight integration between silicon, software, connectivity, and cloud," said Kristian Sæther, Senior Product Director Long-Range at Nordic Semiconductor. "Integrated nuSIM allows companies to focus on innovation rather than SIM and connectivity logistics. By working with Monogoto, we're giving our customers access to a global, reliable connectivity layer that complements Nordic's low-power cellular solutions and supports the next generation of scalable IoT products."

As the IoT ecosystem evolves toward massive scale, ultra-low power operation, and hybrid terrestrial-satellite coverage, integrated SIM technologies such as nuSIM are becoming essential. Monogoto and Nordic Semiconductor are jointly enabling this transition by lowering barriers to entry and fostering an ecosystem where connectivity is embedded, programmable, and globally accessible by design. Get started today.

About Monogoto

Monogoto is a cloud-based connectivity provider offering secure, programmable, and global cellular connectivity for IoT, Private LTE, and 5G applications. Built on a zero-trust architecture and API-first design, Monogoto enables developers and enterprises to provision, control, and scale connectivity like software — across public networks, private infrastructure, and satellite links. With presence in 200+ countries, Monogoto powers next-generation applications across FinTech, supply chain & logistics, smart utilities, manufacturing, agriculture and more.

Learn more at www.monogoto.io

About Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor is a global leader in low-power wireless connectivity solutions, providing a complete platform of world-class hardware, embedded software, development tools, and cloud lifecycle services - all simplifying and accelerating development for companies and developers to build reliable, scalable, and future-proof connected products faster across the consumer, healthcare and industrial IoT markets. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Norway, Nordic employs around 1,450 people with presence worldwide. www.nordicsemi.com.

Visit us at Mobile World Conference at our booth #7B51 in Hall 7 to learn more.

Learn more at https://www.nordicsemi.com/

Monogoto Media Contact:

Carla Deisenroth

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2901876/Monogoto_Nordic_Launch.jpg

SOURCE Monogoto