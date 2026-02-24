Monogoto Receives 2025 Satellite IoT Innovation Award from IoT Evolution World

In a market that's rapidly evolving beyond terrestrial limits, Monogoto Software-Defined Connectivity Cloud stands out by offering a fully integrated hybrid connectivity platform that seamlessly blends cellular and satellite networks into one programmable service. Monogoto enables always-on connectivity for devices operating in areas where traditional networks fail, from rugged supply chains to remote sporting events.

"The rise of physical AI, robots, drones, and autonomous systems, marks a new phase in connected technology," said Maor Efrati, co-founder and CTO of Monogoto. "Satellite connectivity will play a central role by supporting edge-based intelligence with resilient cloud backhaul, enabling these systems to operate far beyond the limits of terrestrial networks and accelerating the next evolution of IoT."

"The solution selected for the IoT Evolution SatIoT Innovation Awards reflect leadership driving this fast-growing marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Monogoto for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Monogoto Software-Defined Connectivity Cloud, an innovative solution that earned Monogoto the 2025 IoT Evolution SatIoT Innovation Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Monogoto in the future."

About Monogoto

Monogoto is a cloud-based connectivity provider offering secure, programmable, and global cellular connectivity for IoT, Private LTE, and 5G applications. Built on a zero-trust architecture and API-first design, Monogoto enables developers and enterprises to provision, control, and scale connectivity like software — across public networks, private infrastructure, and satellite links. With presence in 200+ countries, Monogoto powers next-generation applications across FinTech, supply chain & logistics, smart utilities, manufacturing, agriculture and more.

Learn more at www.monogoto.io

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919033/IoT_Evolution_SatloT.jpg

SOURCE Monogoto