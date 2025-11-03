Monogoto Brings the Power of Global IoT to CES 2026

"CES is where the future of technology comes to life," said Maor Efrati, Co-Founder and CTO of Monogoto. "This year, we're looking forward to bringing our partners with us to showcase how hybrid connectivity is transforming industries. Together we're demonstrating how global, software-defined connectivity can empower innovators to deploy without limits."

Monogoto's CES booth, #10877 in North Hall, will feature four interactive kiosks hosted by Creative5, Grinn Global, MaTrack Incorporated, and Civ Robotics. Each partner will showcase live demonstrations of real-world IoT applications that are transforming the connected world.

"At Grinn, we design technologies that connect people, data, and ideas," said Robert Otreba, CEO of Grinn. "By joining forces with Monogoto, we're extending that vision beyond boundaries, ensuring our devices stay connected everywhere. Together, we're building the infrastructure for a more intelligent world, with one example of this collaboration to be showcased at CES 2026."

"At Creative5, we believe resilient connectivity is the foundation for sustainable progress," said Jennifer Chang, CMO, Creative5 Inc. "Through satellite IoT innovation, we're bridging digital and energy gaps across forests, oceans, and remote communities, bringing smarter energy and communication anywhere on Earth."

"By integrating Monogoto's reliable connectivity, we ensure our robots operate seamlessly across large and complex jobsites, delivering unmatched accuracy and efficiency that help field teams build faster, safer and smarter," said Liav Muler, Co-Founder & COO, Civ Robotics.

"At Matrack, we're building the future of fleet intelligence by making cutting-edge tracking and dashcam technology accessible to every business," said Vijay Pillai, CEO, Matrack Incorporated. "With 24/7 support, we're empowering operators of all sizes to monitor assets, optimize routes, and drive safer—transforming how the world moves."

CES Preview Webinar

As a preview to CES, Monogoto will host a CES Preview webinar on November 19, featuring Creative5 CMO Jennifer Chang, Grinn Global CEO Robert Otreba, Civ Robotics Co-Founder & COO Liav Muler, and MaTrack Incorporated Senior Strategy and PR Advisor Faith Pomeroy-Ward. This live session will offer a first look at what attendees can expect to see at the booth, insights into key trends shaping IoT in 2026, and introductions to our featured partners.

Register for the CES Preview Webinar: Wednesday, November 19 at 10:30 AM ET Visit this link for details.

Visit Monogoto at CES Booth #10877 North Hall, January 6-9, 2026

About Monogoto

Monogoto is a cloud-based connectivity provider offering secure, programmable, and global cellular connectivity for IoT, Private LTE, and 5G applications. Built on a zero-trust architecture and API-first design, Monogoto enables developers and enterprises to provision, control, and scale connectivity like software — across public networks, private infrastructure, and satellite links. With presence in 180+ countries, Monogoto powers next-generation applications across FinTech, supply chain & logistics, smart utilities, manufacturing, agriculture and more. Learn more at www.monogoto.io.

About Grinn

Grinn is a full-cycle technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced IoT and embedded solutions. From initial concept through production, Grinn offers comprehensive services in hardware design, embedded software development, mechanical engineering, and manufacturing support. With its own in-house lab, cutting-edge test equipment, and experienced engineering teams, Grinn ensures that every product meets the highest standards of performance, reliability, and safety. Visit www.grinn-global.com/ to learn more.

About Creative5 Inc.

Creative5 Inc. (神盾衛星股份有限公司) is a Taiwan-based technology company founded in 2017, specializing in satellite IoT and smart energy solutions. Its Hestia and CeresHub product lines integrate satellite and terrestrial networks to enable real-time monitoring and control for mission-critical and remote applications. With global partners including Viasat, Skylo, and Chunghwa Telecom, Creative5 empowers industries to connect the unconnected—securely, efficiently, and sustainably. Learn more at www.creative5.io.

About Civ Robotics

Civ Robotics is a leading construction technology company. Its autonomous systems are modernizing projects in the $3 trillion infrastructure construction industry, including solar farms, roadways, data centers, power plants, industrial development, and large infrastructure. The company is dedicated to enhancing efficiency and accelerating the development of essential infrastructure projects. Trusted by partners including Bechtel, Signal Energy Constructors, Trimble, and Cupertino Electricals, the company's flagship products, CivDots, are unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) that mark thousands of coordinates per day precisely and efficiently for large construction projects. More at www.civrobotics.com.

About Matrack Incorporated

Matrack Incorporated is a leading global provider of GPS fleet and asset tracking solutions for individuals and businesses. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with locations across three continents, Matrack delivers cutting-edge tracking technology combined with 24/7 customer support. With over 100 employees worldwide, Matrack is dedicated to providing user-friendly, economical solutions that help customers monitor and manage their assets with revolutionary affordability and simplicity. For more information, visit www.matrackinc.com.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811991/Monogoto.jpg

SOURCE Monogoto