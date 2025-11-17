Monogoto Receives 2025 Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution

Monogoto's Software-Defined Connectivity Cloud platform offers a modern, programmable, and highly secure approach to connectivity . The platform's security-first architecture provides organizations with the flexibility and resilience required to protect the next generation of connected devices.

"Security is no longer a checkbox for IoT, it's the backbone of every connected experience," said Maor Efrati, Co-Founder and CTO of Monogoto. "This award validates our mission to bring cloud-based agility, automation, and end-to-end protection to IoT deployments everywhere."

"The 2025 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award celebrates the solutions that set the standard for securing the modern IoT ecosystem. Monogoto has clearly demonstrated leadership with Software-Defined Connectivity Cloud, delivering protection that keeps pace with a rapidly expanding connected world. We're proud to recognize their outstanding innovation," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.

"It is a pleasure to honor Software-Defined Connectivity Cloud as a 2025 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award winner," said Rich Tehrani, TMCnet's CEO. "Monogoto continues to push the boundaries of what secure IoT deployments can achieve, and we look forward to watching their innovation drive the industry forward in the years ahead," added Tehrani.

About Monogoto

Monogoto is a cloud-based connectivity provider offering secure, programmable, and global cellular connectivity for IoT, Private LTE, and 5G applications. Built on a zero-trust architecture and API-first design, Monogoto enables developers and enterprises to provision, control, and scale connectivity like software — across public networks, private infrastructure, and satellite links. With presence in 180+ countries, Monogoto powers next-generation applications across FinTech, supply chain & logistics, smart utilities, manufacturing, agriculture and more.

Learn more at www.monogoto.io

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

