Monogoto Recognized for M2M Connectivity Innovation in 10th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Monogoto's Software-Defined Connectivity Cloud is purpose-built for distributed, large-scale M2M deployments. With full support for public cellular, private LTE/5G, and satellite fallback, the platform ensures continuous connectivity for critical assets, devices, and applications. With support for both dynamic SIM profiles and multi-IMSI, it is simple to toggle between cellular and satellite network providers. Live telemetry from both connectivity types, with automation triggers based on connectivity loss or anomalies, provides real-time visibility.

Secure provisioning is possible through OTA updates, VPN tunneling, firewall policies, and PKI-authenticated device onboarding. In addition, the platform offers developer tools, including full API support, real-time debugging, and public documentation for integrating hybrid connectivity into apps and services

"Monogoto is not just enabling satellite M2M connectivity; it's redefining it. The M2M market is evolving beyond terrestrial limits, and most satellite service providers operate in silos, requiring separate hardware, management portals, and connectivity stacks. This increases both operational complexity and device cost," said Steve Johansson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. "In a fragmented market, Monogoto unifies terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks into a single, resilient platform. This hybrid approach enables M2M systems to leverage cost-effective terrestrial bandwidth when available, with seamless failover to satellite when necessary, ensuring no disruption.'"

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and recognize the breakthrough innovators, leaders and visionaries driving progress in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Vehicles, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries around the world.

"Our hybrid connectivity is built for a software-defined world, where connectivity is intelligent, adaptive, secure, and automated by design," said Itamar Kunik, co-founder and CEO of Monogoto. "This isn't about backup links or static coverage. It's about autonomous device connectivity that can sense conditions, adapt in real-time, and scale globally, exactly what the AI era demands. We're honored to be recognized by IoT Breakthrough, and we'll continue pushing the platform forward to power the future of IoT."

About Monogoto

Monogoto is a cloud-based connectivity provider offering secure, programmable, and global cellular connectivity for IoT, Private LTE, and 5G applications. Built on a zero-trust architecture and API-first design, Monogoto enables developers and enterprises to provision, control, and scale connectivity like software — across public networks, private infrastructure, and satellite links. With presence in 200+ countries, Monogoto powers next-generation applications across FinTech, supply chain & logistics, smart utilities, manufacturing, agriculture and more. Learn more at www.monogoto.io

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Enterprise IoT, Connected Vehicles, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com. Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition

Contact:

Carla Deisenroth

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856629/Monogoto_Photo.jpg

SOURCE Monogoto