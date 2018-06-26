monogoto.io to Launch New Flat Rate Data for IoT Plans

IoT promises to get many more devices connected - of which most will not be people, but rather devices that will be fulfilling a specific need. For that to happen, operators need to start and change the business models they support to adjust for future market needs.

"We are happy to start and offer a 'pay once and forget' business model where developers and OEM can pay $10 and get a SIM card with a 'lifetime' 10 years of connectivity," said Itamar Kunik, Chief Executive Officer for monogoto. "With this new offering appliance companies, OEM and developers can now start and offer connected devices with a pre-installed SIM card without a heavy monthly plan."

monogoto's $10 plan comes with 500MB of traffic per device, "lifetime" of 10 years of network connectivity, and various great plans for other use cases.

Monogoto has already started shipping its SIM cards globally, successfully on-boarding large enterprises in Mobility, Utilities and other verticals underway, hundreds of thousands of SIM cards are expected to ship in the upcoming months. For more information please visit monogoto.io

With this offering OEM manufacturers can sell products that don't need to connect to local wifi and can still send events back to the cloud.

