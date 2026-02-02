Monogram Capital Partners Accelerates Platform Expansion at Western Smokehouse Partners with Acquisition of Junior's Smokehouse

Marks Western's first acquisition since Monogram's reacquisition, following significant recent capacity expansions to support soaring customer demand

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Smokehouse Partners ("Western"), a leading provider of premium, better-for-you meat snacks, announced today its acquisition of Junior's Smokehouse ("Junior's"), a highly respected Texas-based manufacturer of hand‑crafted jerky and high-quality meat products. The partnership with Junior's represents a strategic expansion of Western's national footprint, strengthening its ability to support customers with additional product capabilities and increased manufacturing capacity.

The transaction underscores Monogram Capital Partners' continued conviction in the Western platform and the meat snacks category. Since Monogram's reacquisition of Western in Q1 2025, the Company has expanded from five to eight facilities and doubled production capacity to meet surging consumer demand – the acquisition of Junior's Smokehouse further builds on this tremendous momentum.

Founded in 1985 and located in El Campo, Texas, Junior's brings more than 40 years of smokehouse heritage and a long-standing reputation for premium-quality meat products, evolving from a small family business into a scaled production partner serving rapidly growing private label customers. Junior's joins Western's national manufacturing presence across Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Idaho, and now Texas, with plans to break ground on a second manufacturing facility in El Campo in early 2026 to support continued customer growth.

"This acquisition reinforces our strategy to invest in supply chain assets with a high degree of know how in rapidly growing categories where scale, quality, and reliability matter," said Jared Stein, Co‑Founder and Partner at Monogram. "Junior's shares many of the same qualities that initially drew us to Western – family ownership, deep category expertise, and a long history of trusted customer relationships. Bringing these two businesses together is a natural continuation of our partnership with Western and advances our strategy of building scaled, high-quality manufacturing platforms."

"Joining Western Smokehouse Partners marks an exciting new chapter for our team," stated Scott Chambers, CEO of Junior's. "Their commitment to quality and investment in people gives us confidence that our work will not only continue but grow in new and meaningful ways."

In addition to Western Smokehouse, Monogram's co-manufacturing portfolio includes significant control investments in Mountaintop Beverage, a leading low acid aseptic beverage manufacturing platform and Prime Matter Labs, a leading beauty & personal care formulator and manufacturer specializing in suncare, skincare, and haircare applications. The firm recently closed on a substantially oversubscribed $350 million third fund in Q3 2025 and continues to explore ways to leverage its manufacturing and supply chain expertise, history of successful M&A, and both greenfield and brownfield facility expansion to build the next generation of supply chain and services assets in the United States.

About Western Smokehouse Partners:

Western Smokehouse Partners is the leading manufacturer of premium, better-for-you meat snacks, operating out of eight facilities across Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Idaho, and Texas. Western Smokehouse Partners is the preferred commercialization and development solution for emerging and established brands as well as large retailers, offering a wide array of co-manufactured, private label, and branded products. For more information, visit www.wspartners.com.

About Monogram Capital Partners:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Monogram Capital Partners currently manages approximately $1.8B in RAUM, focusing exclusively on investing in leading consumer businesses, supply chain partners, and service providers. With a collaborative and operationally driven investment approach, Monogram typically serves as the first institutional partner to entrepreneurs and family owners – helping them build sustainable, category-leading businesses. For more information on Monogram Capital Partners, please visit: http://www.monogramcapital.com.

