Monogram Health Opens Operations Hub in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health, a managed services company transforming care for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease, has opened an operations hub in Tempe, Arizona, to support its growing patient base in the Western U.S. and nationwide. The operations hub launches with an initial team of more than 50 individuals who provide call center support for Monogram's network of nurse care managers and field clinicians providing in-home care for health plan members in Western states.

"Monogram's recent growth has dramatically increased our patient base and clinician workforce west of the Mississippi," said Katrina Cope, vice president of enterprise programs with Monogram Health. "Our new operations hub ensures we have the right resources in the right location to deliver seamless support to our clients and caregivers throughout the country."

So far this year, Monogram has announced a new partnership with California-based SCAN Health Plan, as well as expanded agreements with both Cigna and Humana that bring the company's unique, in-home kidney care model to 13 additional states. The recent partnerships add to the company's existing client base, including Banner University Health Plans in Arizona. Monogram now operates its kidney-focused managed services and virtual kidney clinic across 20 states.

Monogram's initial plans called for filling more than 50 positions in Tempe by the end of the year. However, due to Monogram's recent growth, the company needed to expand the hub's capabilities and accelerate hiring to scale operations in proportion to its expanding health plan customer base. The company expects ongoing growth in the market and continues to seek qualified individuals interested in making a difference in the lives of patients with kidney disease.

"One of the reasons we chose Tempe is its reputation for outstanding call center talent, especially diverse and multilingual professionals," said Yashica Sullivan, director of outreach and enrollment with Monogram Health. "Our field employees in this part of the country reflect the demographics of the communities they serve, so having a multilingual team — especially native Spanish speakers — ensures the clear and consistent communication that underlie high quality results."

Monogram's Operations Hub is located in the Papago Spectrum building at 1225 W. Washington Street at the corner of Washington Street and Priest Drive in Tempe. A listing of open positions is available at monogramhealth.com/joinourteam.

"Monogram disrupts historic approaches to kidney care with an AI-enabled, in-home model of evidence-based care that offers better outcomes, better quality of life and lower costs," said Monogram Health Chief Operating Officer Chris Chi. "We expect our teams in both Nashville and Tempe to continue to grow as we raise awareness of the value Monogram delivers to patients and families, health plans and the overall health care system."

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading kidney-disease focused managed services company. It provides an innovative renal care model and data-driven array of care management solutions including complex case and disease management, utilization management and medication therapy management to transform the delivery of care received by patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. Partnering with health plans, physician practices, dialysis providers and clinically integrated health systems, Monogram Health provides patients with exceptional at-home individualized care management and Nephrology care delivery. Through the use of next generation artificial intelligence, evidence-based criteria and personalized care planning, Monogram Health's model seeks to delay the progression of the disease, promote a seamless transition to dialysis, palliative care and/or pre-emptive kidney transplant and optimize health outcomes for patients with end-stage renal disease. Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures and Norwest Venture Partners, Monogram Health currently operates its renal disease care management programs across 20 states in the U.S. and has built a national network of nephrologists that includes hundreds of leading kidney care specialists. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.

