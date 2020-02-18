Monogram International Releases New Products at Toy Fair New York 2020 Booth #177

WALNUT, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram International Inc., leader in quality and bringing licensed characters to life, is introducing new products at Toy Fair New York 2020. Visit Monogram International Inc. at Booth #177 on Level 3 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from February 22-25 and learn more at http://toyfair.vporoom.com/MonogramInternational.

Be sure to check out all the buzz-worthy new products for popular movie and game releases for the year:

The Mandalorian – Epic detailing of the stoic Mandalorian and heartbreakingly cute collectibles of The Child

Birds of Prey – Technicolor and rowdy Harley Quinn in all her new looks of freedom

in all her new looks of freedom Trolls World Tour – bursting with the colors of music: Poppy, Branch, Tiny Diamond , and more.

, and more. ONWARD – Find Ian and Barley in Monogram's blind bags. Fans will quest to collect them all!

Black Widow – Sleek new product designs celebrating the awesome Avenger's new origin story film

Wonder Woman 1984 – Majestic products based on the classic comic book character

Avengers Video Game – Get the first look at the Avengers as they've never been seen before…

Minions 2 – Off-the-wall fun with Stuart, Bob, and Kevin dress as hippies and flight attendants

Venom 2 – Building off the hype of the edgy sequel, find plenty of classic Venom items for the whole family to enjoy

Marvel's The Eternals – A sneak peek at the brand new characters in Monogram's signature 3D foam style

Besides properties of the moment, Monogram maintains a solid catalog of impulse and collectible products of essential top-selling evergreen titles such as:

Warner Brother's FRIENDS Sitcom – Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey, Monica, and Chandler in new looks like Phoebe with her Guitar and Ross as the Holiday Armadillo

Star Wars Original Trilogy – New banks and key rings featuring Darth Vader , Luke Skywalker , Princess Leia , Han Solo , Boba Fett , Stormtroopers, and beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO

, , , , , Stormtroopers, and beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO Disney's Frozen – Anna and Elsa's frosty fun and the colors of the elemental spirits in the sequel are captured in Monogram's blind bags, magnets, lanyard and pins.

Pixar's 25 th Anniversary will be celebrated through new blind bag characters releasing this spring like Remy from Ratatouille, Sulley from Monsters, Inc., and special Pixar Remixes: Toy Story's Little Green Men in Woody and Buzz Lightyear Costumes.

Anniversary will be celebrated through new blind bag characters releasing this spring like Remy from Ratatouille, Sulley from Monsters, Inc., and special Pixar Remixes: Toy Story's Little Green Men in Woody and Buzz Lightyear Costumes. Winnie the Pooh – Monogram will launch a new Disney blind bag series including Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit, and all their whimsical friends.

Disney's Sensational Six – Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, and Pluto are taking the spotlight in 2020 with new blind bags and other collectible accessories.

Simpsons – Now that Springfield has moved to Disney, The Simpsons family is making a comeback at Monogram with new items commemorating Treehouse of Horrors!

Spongebob Squarepants – With the Nickelodeon classics new cultural impact in Broadway, the Bikini Bottom Bunch is a must-have at retailers. Check out Monogram's blind bags featuring Spongebob, Patrick, Squidward, and even Caveman Spongebob!

Monogram has also acquired new titles to cure any nostalgia cravings for collectors. Review the new line of products coming soon for:

Masters of the Universe – He Man and Skeletor look too cute in Monogram's signature chibi 3D foam style.

Godzilla

Aliens vs Predator

Transformers

Street Fighter

Megaman

G.I. Joe

My Little Pony

Ultraman - Classic

Golden Girls – Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia are joining Monogram's blind bag collections

They have the gaming stores covered too, with new products to satisfy gamers everywhere with collectibles from:

Magic: The Gathering

Dungeons & Dragons

Monopoly's Uncle Pennybags

After the breakthrough success at San Diego Comic Con 2019 with the Hello Kitty Gift Set, Sanrio is expanding on Monogram's catalog in 2020 with more blind bags, banks, key rings, and more of all the adorable characters including:

Hello Kitty and Friends – featuring favorites Badtz-Maru, Chococat, TuxedoSam, and My Melody

Gudetama

Aggretsuko

Don't miss Monogram's ever-expanding line of anime products, check out their new blind bags and banks of characters from:

My Hero Academia

Digimon

Naruto Shippuden

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Netflix's Ultraman

Sailor Moon R – For Sailor Moon's 25 th Anniversary on American TV

Anniversary on American TV Monogram would also like to make an in-show announcement for a new license partnership, they're not "Saiyan" who yet, but it will be exciting!

About Monogram

Monogram International Inc., established in 1971, has the reputation of being a world leader in quality and bringing licensed characters to life. Known as the "Blind Bag Headquarters", Monogram also has a wide variety of licensed gift ware, toys, drinkware, stationery, collectibles and souvenirs for pop culture fanatics of all ages.

