Monolith Announces Major Hiring Initiative for Clean Energy Jobs in America's Heartland

"Producing clean materials like green hydrogen, clean carbon black and carbon-free ammonia in support of a sustainable energy future doesn't happen without some of the most talented and innovative minds in the business," said Rob Hanson, Monolith's co-founder and chief executive officer. "At Monolith, we're passionate about creating a green world, but also creating a company culture that challenges employees to pursue their passions and then rewards them well for doing so."

"This is an exciting time for the State of Nebraska," said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. "High-paying clean energy jobs like those at Monolith play a critical role in our state's economic growth, and we're proud to see a Nebraska company at the forefront of innovative technology with global impact."

The hiring initiative was announced as Monolith unveiled a new corporate identity today in Lincoln. The new branding includes an updated corporate website and refreshed logo that represents Monolith's leadership position in green hydrogen and clean materials production.

Monolith, which was founded in 2012, developed a process technology that uses 100% renewable energy to convert natural gas into clean hydrogen and a solid carbon material called carbon black, a critical raw material in the automotive and industrial sectors. The company is currently operating its first commercial-scale production facility in Hallam, Nebraska. Along with green hydrogen and carbon black, the company announced in late 2020 its plans to produce clean ammonia at a second phase production facility nearby.

When its expansion is complete in 2024, Monolith is expected to produce 275,000 metric tons of clean anhydrous ammonia and 194,000 metric tons of clean carbon black, which is estimated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 1 million metric tons per year compared to traditional manufacturing processes.

